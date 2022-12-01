All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be ousted during the live results show on December 6, 2022. The Top 8 contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 5 to perform individual songs and Whitney Houston duets (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates Tuesday night on NBC. That’s when three artists will officially be cut from the competition, creating a Top 5. Read on for “The Voice” elimination predictions. As of this writing, the following four singers are most in danger...

11 MINUTES AGO