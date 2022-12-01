Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
‘The Voice’ elimination predictions (December 6, 2022): Team Legend in danger?
All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be ousted during the live results show on December 6, 2022. The Top 8 contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 5 to perform individual songs and Whitney Houston duets (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates Tuesday night on NBC. That’s when three artists will officially be cut from the competition, creating a Top 5. Read on for “The Voice” elimination predictions. As of this writing, the following four singers are most in danger...
Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family announces
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, her family and manager said Monday night. She was 71 years old.
