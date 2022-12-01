Read full article on original website
Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers", died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said. Alley rose to prominence for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers" about a Boston bar, for which she received an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series in 1991.
HBO Max Cancels Reality Dating Show ‘FBoy Island’ After Two Seasons
FBoy Island is no more. HBO Max cancelled the campy dating show after just two seasons, Variety reported Monday, the latest programming casualty following the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger that closed this past April. The show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women as they attempted to winnow down a field of 24 eligible bachelors—determining along the way if they were “f*** boys” more interested in manipulation or “nice guys” looking for love. Unscripted content like FBoy Island has been hit especially hard by the draconian cuts made by CEO David Zaslav—in fact, not a single unscripted show at HBO Max has been renewed since the merger went through, according to Variety. Read it at Variety
