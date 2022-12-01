Read full article on original website
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
France 24
Singer Liraz brings Israeli, Iranian musicians together – and challenges Tehran regime
Israeli-Persian actress and singer Liraz Charhi, whose song “Zan Bezan” (“Women, Sing” in Farsi) has turned into an Iranian protest anthem, secretly collaborated with Iranian artists in Istanbul on her latest album, “Roya”. The recording challenges the Tehran regime, which forbids cooperation between Israelis and Iranians.
France 24
Inside the school that trains up France's future sailors
It's a school like no other. Since 1822, the Centre of Naval Instruction, in the French port city of Brest, has trained the cadets of the French Navy. Every year, 240 youngsters aged between 16 and 18 join the famous "Mousses School". They board for 10 months, taking theoretical classes and learning about military life: teamwork, discipline and the meaning of commitment. But navy life isn't for everyone, so as a taster, the first sea outing is a crucial moment. During their ten months of training, the apprentice sailors are put through some severe tests, none more so than the daunting field exercises. We take a closer look.
France 24
Sudan's military, civilian factions sign framework deal aimed at ending crisis
Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed a preliminary deal on Monday aimed at ending a deep crisis that has gripped the northeast African country since a coup a year ago. Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power in October 2021, derailing a rocky transition to civilian rule that had started after the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
France 24
Shunned over war, Russians holiday on Venezuelan resort island
Isla de Margarita (Venezuela) (AFP) – Shuttled between tourist spots, posing for pictures on beautiful beaches, and dancing awkwardly to merengue: Russian tourists have found a friendly holiday destination on a Venezuelan island far from the motherland and its war with Ukraine. Isla de Margarita is a tropical gem...
France 24
West African leaders agree to create regional peacekeeping force
West African leaders agreed on Sunday to create a regional force to intervene against jihadism and in the event of coups, a senior official said. Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States had decided to act to "take care of our own security in the region", Omar Alieu Touray, president of the ECOWAS commission, told journalists at a summit in Nigeria.
France 24
DR Congo says 'around 300' civilians killed in massacre by rebels
Around 300 people died in an attack on villagers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week blamed on the M23 rebel group, government minister Julien Paluku said on Monday. The government has been locked in a months-long conflict with the notorious armed group M23 – with the latest violence...
France 24
Biodiversity hotspot Gabon offers safe haven to endangered species
After a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the COP15 summit will open on December 7 in Canada to address the biodiversity crisis. We take a closer look at the African nation of Gabon, which the UN considers a leader in protecting the environment. Gabon is home to many threatened or endangered species, such as African forest elephants. These animals find a safe haven in the Congo Basin rainforest, which covers 90 percent of Gabon's territory. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Jack Colmer Gale.
France 24
Tunisia's powerful union rejects December polls, attacks president's agenda
Tunisia's powerful labour union attacked the president's political and economic agenda on Saturday, including elections this month, saying it will no longer accept what it called a threat to democracy in its clearest challenge to him yet. The UGTT union says it has more than a million members and has...
France 24
Head of UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. International Labour Organisation director general Gilbert Houngbo told AFP before meeting with Gianni Infantino that Qatar has been a victim of "double standards" and has made significant progress but more needs to be done for its migrant labourers.
France 24
Burkina Faso's military government suspends French broadcaster RFI
Burkina Faso on Saturday ordered the immediate suspension of Radio France Internationale (RFI) broadcasts, accusing it of putting out a "message of intimidation" attributed to a "terrorist chief". It is the second West African country under military rule, after Mali, to take the French broadcaster off the airwaves this year.
France 24
Ethiopia’s Tigray forces withdraw 65% of fighters from frontline, says commander
The commander-in-chief of the Tigray rebel forces has said that 65 percent of his forces have "disengaged", a month after a ceasefire agreement over Ethiopia's war-torn northern region. "We have started disengagement and relocation of our forces from battlelines... out of our forces, 65 percent of them have passed through...
France 24
In the Dominican Republic, a 'hunt' for Haitian immigrants
Thousands of Haitians have been deported from the Dominican Republic in October and November 2022, despite a call from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to stop the expulsions amid an ongoing health and security crisis in Haiti. Rights groups in Haiti have denounced the deportations and accused Dominican authorities of enforcing a racist immigration policy.
