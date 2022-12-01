ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Story Behind Colorado’s World’s Wonder View Tower

Nowadays, a tall tower that stands along US Highway 24 in Colorado’s Eastern plains is just a relic of the past, but that doesn't stop those driving by from wondering what it used to be. The World's Wonder View Tower was constructed in 1926 by Charles W. Gregory and...
Colorado’s 1st El Pollo Loco Now Open. Worth The Drive?

Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?. You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.
If We Had to Leave Colorado We Definitely Would Not Move To…

Have you ever been faced with the prospect of having to leave Colorado? Where would you go? Is there a state you absolutely wouldn't even consider moving to?. I asked on Facebook, "You have to move out of Colorado, but you can pick one state to avoid being relocated to... Where are you NOT moving to, and why?" Here's what you had to say.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’

It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America

A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter

Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
Colorado + Utah Parks Among Top 10 Most Dangerous National Parks

While America's National Parks can be some of the most beautiful places on Earth, they can also be some of the most dangerous places to visit. 57 deaths have occurred inside Colorado's National Parks. 71 deaths have occurred inside Utah's National Parks. Scroll on to find out which National Parks saw the most fatalities.
Flashback: What it was Like Skiing in Aspen in 1965

Colorado is home to a few of the most famous ski mountains in the world, including, of course, Aspen. Aspen has been featured in movies such as Dumb and Dumber and has seen the likes of countless celebrities and the super-rich spend time on the slopes. Aspen has been around...
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction

Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
