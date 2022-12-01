Read full article on original website
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
MassLive.com
Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow closes, plans to reopen at different location
Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow has officially closed its doors and sold its Maple Road property. The pizzeria and Italian restaurant is looking to reopen at a new location. Ownership of the Longmeadow pizzeria announced the restaurant closure on its Facebook page Saturday:. “It’s with a heavy heart that we...
PLANetizen
Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares
The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
Two men arrested in East Lyme for stealing credit card, spending $1,800 on Starbucks merch
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card and spending more than $1,500 on Starbucks merchandise in several states, police said. East Lyme police responded to a Starbucks on Flanders Road for a disturbance between staff and two men. The store staff was alerted by a woman […]
darientimes.com
Taking a pie in the face for charity — pie wars raises money for Branford’s Community Dining Room
GUILFORD — At 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at The Marketplace, the Andriole Group’s Charlie Andriole dramatically opened his checkbook. Someone handed him a pen. The crowd of 30 audibly gasped. “Hail Mary,” his colleague Rob DeLucca called out, shaking his head. The occasion: the Pie...
darientimes.com
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford
WFSB Law Expert Eric Parker talks about Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster after a chaotic sales process for the star's new tour. We're showing off holiday lights displays from around the state! We stopped by a home in Stafford Springs that goes all out for a good cause. Updated: 2...
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
Yale Daily News
Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school
One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
darientimes.com
I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash
DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
Eyewitness News
Coins could be more than just ‘found money’
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
trumbulltimes.com
Fire burns in Hartford house, chief says
HARTFORD — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire Monday afternoon, an official said. District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said about 1:30 p.m. that the fire went to a second alarm, which means a second team of firefighters and equipment was brought in. The fire was in...
Eyewitness News
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
Eyewitness News
The World Cup excitement takes a downturn for the U.S.
Dylan Fearon provides updates on the manhunt for the suspect accused of killing his 11 month old daughter in Naugatuck. Dr. Toni De Marcaida speaks about a new Parkinson's test. Updated: 23 hours ago. Jon Kugelman speak about his experience with Parkinson's after being undiagnosed for many years. Naugatuck man...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
