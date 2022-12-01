Remember back in 2020 when LPGA and PGA Tour pros were posting about the Peloton workouts they were doing? And if you’re into Peloton, you probably checked out their output numbers and realized, Dang, some of these golfers have very solid cardio abilities. Well, if you were impressed by Rory McIlroy’s Peloton numbers, get ready to be floored by what Anne van Dam just did. The 27-year-old from the Netherlands who has played on the LPGA and Ladies European Tours completed an Ironman 70.3.

4 HOURS AGO