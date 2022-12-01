West Virginia has been at the center of the country’s opioid epidemic for years, but robust community responses have been built to tackle the issue head on. The Monongalia County Quick Response Team was launched in 2019 as a collaboration among public health, first responders, and other health care and private partners. The main purpose of the QRT is to identify individuals who have overdosed, ideally within 24 to 72 hours, and follow up with them and connect them to treatment resources, or whatever they might need.

18 HOURS AGO