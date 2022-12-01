Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Tourism Budget Review Highlights Pro Sports Partners, Waterfalls Trail, Tourism School Classes
On Monday, Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby gave a preview of the state’s $25.6 million, 2023 and 2024 tourism budgets to the interim Joint Standing Committee on Finance. She said they are flat budgets both years. Ruby highlighted a $5.2 million federal grant earmarked for workforce development. She said the...
wvpublic.org
Monongalia QRT Part Of Region’s Response To Opioid Crisis
West Virginia has been at the center of the country’s opioid epidemic for years, but robust community responses have been built to tackle the issue head on. The Monongalia County Quick Response Team was launched in 2019 as a collaboration among public health, first responders, and other health care and private partners. The main purpose of the QRT is to identify individuals who have overdosed, ideally within 24 to 72 hours, and follow up with them and connect them to treatment resources, or whatever they might need.
