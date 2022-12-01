Read full article on original website
Blacktail - Official 'The Forest Awaits' Trailer
Explore the twisted fairy-tale world of Blacktail and get a look at some of the fearsome creatures you'll encounter in this upcoming first-person action-adventure game. In Blacktail, you play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from her medieval settlement following the mysterious disappearance of her twin sister and life-long protector Zora. When living memories of your past return as foul, walking spirits, you are left with no other option than to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling your own mystery.
The Quiet Girl - Official Trailer
Rural Ireland. 1981. Nine-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live. with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in. plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where...
Roots of Pacha - Release Date Trailer
Get your latest look at Roots of Pacha, a Stone Age life simulator with pixel-art visuals in this new release date trailer. Crafting, farming, exploration, and more await you. Roots of Pacha will be released on April 25, 2023, for PC via Steam.
Genshin Impact 3.3 Release Time and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 is the next Genshin Impact update, focusing on the aftermath of the events of Version 3.2. In 3.3, the Traveler and Scaramouche travel to Irminsul to uncover some information. Tatarasuna is also apparently related in some way... Here's everything you need to know about Version 3.3,...
Missions in Uncharted Space Update Patch Notes
Disney Dreamlight Valley's second free major content update, Missions in Uncharted Space, is set to release at 9 AM EST on December 6, 2022. This major content update will introduce an all-new Realm and Story Quests relating to the Toy Story universe, in addition to adding the heavily requested character, Stitch, and a brand new Star Path that is teased to be Festive-themed.
Operation Solar Raid Release Date and Details
Rainbow Six Siege kicks off its fourth season of Year 7 with Operation Solar Raid. The Operation Solar Raid update introduces tons of new content, gameplay improvements, Operator balancing, and fixes. Introducing a new Operator, a new map, and the debut of Crossplay and Cross-Progression, there is quite a lot to look forward to in the Operation Solar Raid update.
Holiday Gift Idea: Save $100 Off the 7,541-Piece LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon
The LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon, one of the largest LEGO consumer set ever created, is on sale for the first time ever. It normally commands an equally imposing price tag of $849.99, but today you can get it for $749.99. That's $100 cheaper than MSRP and the first time we've ever seen the Millennium Falcon building kit discounted, ever, on Amazon.
Iron Jugulis
Iron Jugulis can only be obtained in the endgame Area Zero Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon Scarlet: It resembles a certain Pokemon introduced in a paranormal magazine, described as the offspring of a Hydreigon that fell in love with a robot. Pokemon Violet: It's possible that Iron Jugulis,...
The Callisto Protocol Wiki Guide
Colony is the seventh chapter in The Callisto Protocol. Here you'll find some answers to the biggest mysteries in the game. There are also different boss fights, the opportunity to grab a new weapon, and a new type of creature. Follow IGN's walkthrough to learn how to complete Colony, learn...
Houndstone
Houndstone lives in mostly northeastern Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is often surrounded by Greavard. Pokemon Scarlet: Houndstone spends most of its time sleeping in graveyards. Among all the dog Pokemon, this one is most loyal to its master. Pokemon Violet: A lovingly mourned Pokemon was reborn as...
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
Family Crests 6 - Hyllis Crest
The entrance will be guarded by spitting plants and requires lowering a drawbridge. Once you’ve done this, head across the bridge, right and then up the hill. Defeat any Nightmares that show up, then head for the exit. The way forward is uphill on the right, but if you ignore that and instead go directly forward, you’ll find the Artifact inside a small room.
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Trailer
Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 3-3 takes us back to the Sky Sanctuary zone around dawn for a gorgeous 3D style level.
The Plains - Lore 3 - The Lost Pages 4
This piece of Lore, a Lost Page, is found in the Wishing Well, a section of The Plains that connects The Jungle to the West and The Sinkholes to the East. You can reach it either via the Crag Jaw arena in The Sinkholes, or the tunnel in The Jungle’s Eastern riverbank.
The Veiled Passage - Lore 1 - Seidr Sacrifice
This Lore Marker is found early in the main tunnel section of The Veiled Passage. After beaching on the shore, head left and smash the wooden wall.
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
Ouranos Island - Hermit Koco
There are three Hermit Kocos on Ouranos Island. One can be found in the middle of the island, another on the northwest side, and the last on the southwest side. Below is a picture of where you can find them all.
How to Perform a Perfect Dodge
As you attempt to guide Jacob out of Black Iron Prison, there is arguably no skill better to master in The Callisto Protocol than dodging. On this page, you'll find the basics of evading attacks, how to perform the perfect dodge, and ways to combo attack against multiple enemies at once.
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles - Official Character Pass Trailer
Check out the character pass trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. See all seven characters from the pass in action, including Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District), Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District), Tengen Uzui, Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form), Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District), Daki, and Gyutaro. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu...
