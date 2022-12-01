coal owns wv and its politicians. it doesn't like competition for its workers. nothing changes until the people see theres good paying jobs outside of coal. but coal companies and its politicians don't want that. may as well print company money for company stores and build company housing. coal owns wv.
Heheh This is from an article written on Nov 5 2022, about remarks made by President Biden the previous day. “Biden said on Friday that wind and solar are cheaper means of generating energy than coal and oil and that “no one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it.” Referring to coal plants, he said, “we’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.” (Edit: Senator) Manchin called the comments “offensive and disgusting,” accusing the president of taking the livelihoods of West Virginians lightly.” First he flips, then he flops. Or, is it the other way around? No matter. These comments were less than a month ago. Oh wait, that was pre midterms right?
