Friday the Texas Rangers made the biggest splash of the offseason thus far, agreeing to terms with free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million. The Rangers now have an ace at the top of their rotation. They also traded Kolby Allard to the Atlanta Braves for Jake Odorizzi to add some rotational depth earlier this offseason, in addition to bringing back Martin Perez, who accepted the qualifying offer, coming off the best big league season of his career in 2022.

23 HOURS AGO