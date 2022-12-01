ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn

The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom gets Mets tribute video after signing with Rangers

Jacob deGrom’s decision to sign with the Texas Rangers shocked fans of the New York Mets. Nevertheless, the Mets released a deGrom tribute video following his free agency departure, per the Mets Twitter account. The video includes some of deGrom’s best moment with the Mets. It will provide fans...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rangers to Make Historic Hire

The Texas Rangers are preparing to hire Michaelene Courtis away from the San Diego Padres in a move that would make her the highest-ranking woman to serve in the club's baseball operations. The Dallas Morning News reported the impending move on Sunday night from Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in...
Yardbarker

Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jacob deGrom

Friday the Texas Rangers made the biggest splash of the offseason thus far, agreeing to terms with free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million. The Rangers now have an ace at the top of their rotation. They also traded Kolby Allard to the Atlanta Braves for Jake Odorizzi to add some rotational depth earlier this offseason, in addition to bringing back Martin Perez, who accepted the qualifying offer, coming off the best big league season of his career in 2022.
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
NESN

Seven Questions Facing Red Sox Before 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The Red Sox started chipping away at their extensive to-do list, adding a pair of free agent relievers to their bullpen over the last couple of weeks, but it’s otherwise been a quiet offseason for Boston and most of Major League Baseball. Well, that could change rather quickly in...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Drawing Interest From Mets

Andrew Heaney was among the Los Angeles Dodgers free agents when the offseason began, and with his market reportedly heating up, he could potentially sign during the 2022 Winter Meetings in San Diego, California. After a bounce-back campaign with the Dodgers in which he posted some of the best marks...
theScore

Yankees sign GM Cashman to 4-year contract through 2026

The New York Yankees signed senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman to a four-year contract, tying him to the franchise through the 2026 season, the club announced Monday. Cashman has been the Yankees' general manager since 1998 and has been at the helm for four World Series championships.

