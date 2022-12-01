Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn
The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
If This Report Is Accurate, It Would Make Xander Bogaerts Reunion Very Realistic
Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop is getting plenty of attention in free agency, but still could return home after the latest report.
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?
It sure sounds like a deal is about to be made
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The Mets may be looking into signing a former Red Sox fan-favorite
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
Jacob deGrom gets Mets tribute video after signing with Rangers
Jacob deGrom’s decision to sign with the Texas Rangers shocked fans of the New York Mets. Nevertheless, the Mets released a deGrom tribute video following his free agency departure, per the Mets Twitter account. The video includes some of deGrom’s best moment with the Mets. It will provide fans...
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers to Make Historic Hire
The Texas Rangers are preparing to hire Michaelene Courtis away from the San Diego Padres in a move that would make her the highest-ranking woman to serve in the club's baseball operations. The Dallas Morning News reported the impending move on Sunday night from Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in...
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jacob deGrom
Friday the Texas Rangers made the biggest splash of the offseason thus far, agreeing to terms with free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million. The Rangers now have an ace at the top of their rotation. They also traded Kolby Allard to the Atlanta Braves for Jake Odorizzi to add some rotational depth earlier this offseason, in addition to bringing back Martin Perez, who accepted the qualifying offer, coming off the best big league season of his career in 2022.
Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Seven Questions Facing Red Sox Before 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
The Red Sox started chipping away at their extensive to-do list, adding a pair of free agent relievers to their bullpen over the last couple of weeks, but it’s otherwise been a quiet offseason for Boston and most of Major League Baseball. Well, that could change rather quickly in...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Requests Trade Opening Door For Pursuit
The Red Sox very easily could improve their outfield depth with one trade
Yardbarker
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Drawing Interest From Mets
Andrew Heaney was among the Los Angeles Dodgers free agents when the offseason began, and with his market reportedly heating up, he could potentially sign during the 2022 Winter Meetings in San Diego, California. After a bounce-back campaign with the Dodgers in which he posted some of the best marks...
theScore
Yankees sign GM Cashman to 4-year contract through 2026
The New York Yankees signed senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman to a four-year contract, tying him to the franchise through the 2026 season, the club announced Monday. Cashman has been the Yankees' general manager since 1998 and has been at the helm for four World Series championships.
Comments / 1