New Britain man stole at least 14 guns from a Portland firearm dealer. Now he will spend six years in a federal prison.

A New Britain man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for stealing at least 14 guns from a firearms dealer during a burglary in Portland nearly two years ago.

Kenney Cotto, 25, appeared in court in Bridgeport and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Cotto pleaded guilty last April to theft of firearms from a licensee, and unlawful possession of firearms by a felon, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Court records show that early on Dec. 31, 2020, Cotto and a man named Christopher Matos burglarized Central Connecticut Arms, a federally-licensed firearms dealer in Portland, and stole 14 firearms.

Police arrested Cotto on unrelated firearm and drug possession charges on Jan. 4, 2021.

The next day, investigators searched an SUV that Cotto and Matos used during the burglary and found evidence of the crime, including clothing that Cotto wore during the burglary and a hammer and tire iron they used to break in, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Investigators also found Matos’ DNA at the crime scene, according to court records and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Three of the firearms stolen in the burglary were located by investigators. The FBI recovered two during an unrelated narcotics investigation and another was seized by the Waterbury Police Department after it was fired into the air during an altercation.

The remaining 11 firearms have not been found, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Cotto has been in custody since Jan. 4, 2021.

Matos, 34, of New Britain, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced on Oct. 31 to 100 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Judge Dooley also ordered Cotto and Matos to pay $21,528.91 in restitution.