Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans
Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.
What Jeff Brohm Said After Purdue's Loss to Michigan in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —On Saturday, the Purdue Boilermakers fell to Michigan 43-22 in the Big Ten championship held in Lucas Oil Stadium. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm addressed media following the matchup. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference. Opening statement... BROHM: "Really...
Comments / 0