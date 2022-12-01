Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.

