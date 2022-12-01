KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A trip to Knoxville to face No. 7 ranked Tennessee awaits Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will air live on the SEC Network. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.

5 HOURS AGO