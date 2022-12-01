Read full article on original website
Packers say they want QB Aaron Rodgers back for 2023 season
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst indicated Monday that the team wants Aaron Rodgers to return in 2023 but emphasized that it will be an offseason conversation.
Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow could soon be back for Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are eligible to come off injured reserve this week
49ers' fortunes now rest on right arm of rookie Brock Purdy
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way. The first returns were positive with Purdy throwing two touchdown passes in relief of Garoppolo in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. “I do also believe our team is built for this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. ”We’re going to go out there and play football the best we can every week. That’s all we’ve done so far and that’s we’re going to continue to do moving forward. I think anyone who’s seen Brock in this building looks at Brock in that position and doesn’t think any differently than we have all along.”
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders to Land Kent State Coach for Colorado OC Job
Coach Prime is nearing his first major hire with the Buffaloes.
LOOK: Aaron Judge repping Mike Evans at Bucs-Saints game
The stars are out at Raymond James Stadium for Monday Night Football, and not just on the gridiron. Among the big names in attendance for Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints is MLB superstar Aaron Judge. Currently the biggest free agent on the...
Rodney McGraw enters transfer portal
Monday was the first day the NCAA transfer portal officially opened up for the college football masses, and a handful of Penn State players began the process of evaluating their options for their college football future. Among the names entered into the transfer portal on Monday was defensive lineman Rodney McGraw, according to Lions247. McGraw will have three years of eligibility to use wherever he ends up next. McGraw was a three-star addition in Penn State’s Class of 2021. With a pretty well-stocked defensive line, playing time was and would appear to be difficult to come by for McGraw. McGraw made his...
NFL Week 13: Aaron Judge and more pregame fashion
Week 13 is bringing the heat. NFL players arrived in fashion-forward fits for the first Sunday action of December.
