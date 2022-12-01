ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

49ers' fortunes now rest on right arm of rookie Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way. The first returns were positive with Purdy throwing two touchdown passes in relief of Garoppolo in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. “I do also believe our team is built for this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. ”We’re going to go out there and play football the best we can every week. That’s all we’ve done so far and that’s we’re going to continue to do moving forward. I think anyone who’s seen Brock in this building looks at Brock in that position and doesn’t think any differently than we have all along.”
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rodney McGraw enters transfer portal

Monday was the first day the NCAA transfer portal officially opened up for the college football masses, and a handful of Penn State players began the process of evaluating their options for their college football future. Among the names entered into the transfer portal on Monday was defensive lineman Rodney McGraw, according to Lions247. McGraw will have three years of eligibility to use wherever he ends up next. McGraw was a three-star addition in Penn State’s Class of 2021. With a pretty well-stocked defensive line, playing time was and would appear to be difficult to come by for McGraw. McGraw made his...

