A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed, shot and tossed out of a cab on the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said. The NYPD is probing the bizarre incident, which unfolded at Exit 14 on the northbound side of the parkway at 175th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Upper Manhattan, cops said. A New York State Trooper spotted the wounded man, put him in his marked vehicle and drove him to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the NYPD said. “The victim is alleging he was in a cab when he was robbed, shot in the left leg and pushed out of a cab,” an NYPD spokesperson said, adding the injuries were not life-threatening. The victim did not immediately provide police with a description of the suspect or suspects or circumstances behind the shooting, cops said. The victim is “known to the department,” police sources added.

2 DAYS AGO