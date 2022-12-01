Read full article on original website
BBC
Russian businessman arrested in oligarchs investigation
A Russian businessman has been arrested at his multi-million-pound London home by officers investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs. The man, 58, was held on suspicion of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury. A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
BBC
Leeds: Two arrested on suspicion of terror offences
Two people have been arrested in Leeds on suspicion of being involved in the preparation of acts of terrorism. A 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from Yeadon were arrested on Friday, police said. They were taken for questioning to a police station and a property in Yeadon was being...
BBC
Newcastle jewellery burglars where victim tied up jailed
Three burglars who stole high value jewellery from a woman who was threatened with a fake gun and tied up have been jailed. The gang staked out the Newcastle home of their target for several days before Abdulatif Nsubuga posed as a workman to gain entry, Northumbria Police said. Police...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Suspect arrested in murder of Migos’ star Takeoff, Houston police say
Houston Police have revealed that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Takeoff, the rapper who was a part of the hip-hop trio Migos. The suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces a murder charge, law enforcement told the press on Friday afternoon, The Daily Beast reported. Kirshnik Khari Ball, the artist known as Takeoff, was shot to death during a shootout in downtown Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28. He was struck twice, with one bullet hitting him in the head and another in the arm and torso, according to an autopsy...
Black America Web
Sister of Shanquella Robinson Reacts to Video Showing Violent Beating in Mexico
*Tequila Long, the sister of Shanquella Robinson, is speaking out about the group of friends Robinson was last seen with while on vacation in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. “She actually came here to borrow a piece of luggage of mine to take on the trip,” Long shares with ESSENCE. “I thought she was going with the people she always traveled with, so it wasn’t any reason for me to have any ill feelings towards her going out of town. I just tell her to be safe.”
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
Woman Finds Fiancé's Body in Shipping Container With 'Blood Everywhere'
Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the coroner confirmed that the victim had multiple lacerations.
Three remain in custody after baby deaths
An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Magistrates have granted detectives a further 36 hours of detention to question those in custody.Officers are also awaiting the results of post mortem examinations and forensic tests to determine the causes of the deaths.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a...
BBC
El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown
Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
‘Psychopath with a conscience’ guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart
A builder who described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” has been found guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart.Mark Brown killed Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan at a remote farm near St Leonards in East Sussex in May and November last year after meeting them through a sex work website, a jury at Hove Crown Court was told.Brown put 34-year-old Morgan head-first into a home-made incinerator before dumping her remains.The body of 33-year-old Ware has never been found, but the prosecution believe he used a similar method – as well as also killing her Pomeranian dog, Lady.The...
Yoga teacher who stabbed her convicted killer lodger to death is jailed for life
A landlady who murdered her lodger has been jailed for life - as it emerged the victim previously killed his wife in front of their two young sons.Dawn Lewis, 54, was convicted on Thursday of murdering 61-year-old Glenn Richards at her home in Glastonbury, Somerset in April.The court heard Mr Richards moved to Glastonbury after being released from prison in 2011 for the manslaughter of his wife Karen in 2001.Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence but this was dismissed by the jury at Bristol Crown Court, following nine hours of deliberationsOn Friday, yoga teacher Lewis was sentenced and told...
24-year-old man allegedly robbed, shot, tossed out of taxi on NYC parkway
A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed, shot and tossed out of a cab on the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said. The NYPD is probing the bizarre incident, which unfolded at Exit 14 on the northbound side of the parkway at 175th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Upper Manhattan, cops said. A New York State Trooper spotted the wounded man, put him in his marked vehicle and drove him to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the NYPD said. “The victim is alleging he was in a cab when he was robbed, shot in the left leg and pushed out of a cab,” an NYPD spokesperson said, adding the injuries were not life-threatening. The victim did not immediately provide police with a description of the suspect or suspects or circumstances behind the shooting, cops said. The victim is “known to the department,” police sources added.
Boys accused of stabbing ‘creative and loving’ Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, to death
Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering a “creative and loving” 17-year-old stabbed in Cambridge.Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, in the early hours of November 19.He died from a single stab wound to his chest, post-mortem tests ruled.Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder at properties in south London on Friday night, Cambridgeshire Police said.They were taken into custody in Croydon and taken to Cambridgeshire on Saturday morning.He was a quick learner and did very well at school. He did really well with...
Urgent warning issued as girl, 16, dies after taking mystery drug at nightclub
A 16-year-old girl has died after taking a mystery drug at a Devon nightclub, police said.Officers said a boy of the same age has been arrested on suspicion of supplying the unknown substance – thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD – in pill form.The girl fell ill at Move in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.Her loved ones have been told of her death and are being supported, Devon and Cornwall Police said.A “number of teenagers may have taken the tablets containing unknown substances”,...
Former Celtic kitman jailed for abusing young boys dies in custody
A former Celtic kitman who sexually abused young boys has died in custody.James McCafferty, 76, was jailed for six years and nine months in May 2019 after he admitted a string of historic sexual offences.McCafferty, who was also a youth coach, pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to paedophile activity against 10 victims, which took place over several decades from the 1970s.The Scottish Prison Service said: “James McCafferty, 76, a prisoner at HMP Glenochil, died on Saturday November 19.“He was convicted at Edinburgh High Court in 2019. Police Scotland have been notified and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal.“A...
