Indianapolis, IN

The Connection

Arthur Smith: ‘Every position’ to be evaluated entering Falcons’ bye

Following a 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith made it known that all positions, including quarterback, would be evaluated entering the team's bye week. Just a few weeks ago, Smith said "nothing's changed" when asked if he'd consider a switch from Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder behind center. During Monday's press conference, Smith said "we are still working through that" when asked about the quarterback situation....
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vote for Oregon in the Ultimate College Football Helmet bracket

The USA TODAY Ultimate College Football Helmet bracket is underway, and you can help decide which school has the top helmet in the country. All 130 FBS teams were sorted into a massive bracket, and the quartet of Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas and Michigan received No. 1 seeds. Oregon, a No. 2 seed, faces the No. 31 Rice Owls in the first round. Polls will close at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 5, and the second round will begin soon afterward. Take Our Poll Make sure to check out all four regionals and cast your votes at: Fighting Irish Wire UGA Wire Longhorns Wire Wolverines Wire
EUGENE, OR

