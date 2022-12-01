Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court will hear challenge to Biden's student debt-relief program
The Supreme Court on Thursday put President Biden's student loan relief program on ice for now, agreeing to hear arguments about the program in February. The court's action means the rollout of debt cancellation will remain blocked until then. The case will be argued in the February 2023 argument session,...
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
‘It’s an emergency’: Sen. Warnock rallies church crowd in Gainesville, discusses stakes of election
Sen. Raphael Warnock lived up to his reverend title on Sunday, preaching about the importance of his Senate race during a lively campaign rally at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville. Warnock is running against Herschel Walker for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided...
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Matthew Weaver was excited earlier this week — even optimistic — as he and a coworker hung drywall at a rail yard in Lordstown, Ohio. The House of Representatives had just voted on a resolution to give freight rail workers seven days of paid sick leave — something Weaver's union had been fighting for in recent months.
Republicans won House seats in blue New York. Those wins could help shape Congress
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House next month, they'll have voters in New York to thank for roughly a third of their national gains. In the midterm elections, one of the bluest states in the country saw a relative red wave that led to a net gain of three seats, helping give the GOP its razor-thin majority.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
The House has voted to avert a rail strike. Now the bill heads to the Senate
The House has passed a resolution 290-137 that would force unions to accept a tentative agreement reached earlier this year between railroad managers and their workers and make an imminent strike illegal. President Biden has been leading the effort to head off a strike that could upend transportation of goods...
Texas program that backs school districts’ bond debt is about to reach its limit
A state-backed program that for decades has helped school districts get the lowest interest rates possible on bonds is about to reach its limit — and if it does, districts might find themselves having to ask for more money from taxpayers.
The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs last month. It's good news for workers, but not the Fed
The Labor Department' monthly job report released on Friday brought good news for workers, but likely created a Maalox moment for Federal Reserve officials trying to get inflation under control. The report showed that hiring slowed only slightly in November, with employers adding 263,000 jobs last month, compared to 284,000...
Medical bills remain inaccessible for many visually impaired Americans
A Missouri man who is deaf and blind said a medical bill he didn't know existed was sent to debt collections, triggering an 11% rise in his home insurance premiums. In a different case, from California, an insurer has suspended a blind woman's coverage every year since 2010 after mailing printed "verification of benefits" forms to her home that she cannot read, she said. The problems continued even after she got a lawyer involved.
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
