Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University baseball program, the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association champions, will be holding a Player Development Prospect Camp on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Hofstra Indoor Practice Bubble. The camp runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to participants between the ages of 14-18. Each player will receive instruction and evaluation from Hofstra's coaching staff of Head CoachFrank Catalanotto, who enjoyed a a 14-year Major League Baseball career, and Assistant Coaches Chris Rojas and Jimmy Goelz. The staff boasts more than 44 years of professional experience. Prospects will be guided through a pro/college-style practice and will also receive evaluation in live hitting situations.
Staten Island, NY – Hofstra women's indoor track distance runner Jordyn McDonnell set a new program record in the first race of the 2022-23 indoor track & field season at the FastTrack Season Opener from the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. A senior from Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, McDonnell crossed...
Staten Island, NY – In the first indoor track race of the 2022-23 season, Hofstra distance runner Paul Markovina came within 0.2 seconds of setting a new program record with a third-place finish in the Mile at the FastTrack Season Opener from the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. A graduate...
Hempstead, NY – A quartet of Hofstra women's basketball players finished in double-figures for scoring as the Pride put in a gutsy performance from the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in a 74-71 win over LIU Saturday afternoon. The Pride moves to 3-4 overall with today's win,...
