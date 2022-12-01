Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University baseball program, the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association champions, will be holding a Player Development Prospect Camp on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Hofstra Indoor Practice Bubble. The camp runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to participants between the ages of 14-18. Each player will receive instruction and evaluation from Hofstra's coaching staff of Head CoachFrank Catalanotto, who enjoyed a a 14-year Major League Baseball career, and Assistant Coaches Chris Rojas and Jimmy Goelz. The staff boasts more than 44 years of professional experience. Prospects will be guided through a pro/college-style practice and will also receive evaluation in live hitting situations.

13 HOURS AGO