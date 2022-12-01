Tennessee is set to conclude its breakthrough 2022 season in a high-profile bowl game with a high-profile matchup that’s all too fitting. The Vols will play ACC champion Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30 in Miami, it was revealed on Sunday when the pairings for the New Year’s Six games were announced on ESPN. Tennessee (10-2) checked in at No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings with Clemson (11-2) at No. 7, making the game at Hard Rock Stadium at the end of the month one of the top non-semifinal games of this postseason.

