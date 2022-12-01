Buzz Question: My husband's cousins are coming in from out of town. They usually come by once a year and spend the holidays with us. They leave a few days after Christmas. It's a lot of work and effort hosting them and it's not cheap feeding them and their kids every night for 2 weeks. I want to ask them to kick in some money to help pay for everything, but my husband says that we can't charge them for staying with us because they are family and it's the holidays. I think they should have to at least help out with the food costs. Am I wrong?

18 HOURS AGO