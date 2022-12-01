Read full article on original website
Ask Texas! Family Staying With Us For Holidays For 2 Weeks And My Wife Wants To Charge Them For Food!
Buzz Question: My husband's cousins are coming in from out of town. They usually come by once a year and spend the holidays with us. They leave a few days after Christmas. It's a lot of work and effort hosting them and it's not cheap feeding them and their kids every night for 2 weeks. I want to ask them to kick in some money to help pay for everything, but my husband says that we can't charge them for staying with us because they are family and it's the holidays. I think they should have to at least help out with the food costs. Am I wrong?
Does This Texas City Have The Best Christmas Lights Display? See Pics
Texas is SO big that I'm sure you can find an awesome display of Christmas Lights throughout the entire state! Travel and Leisure just recently made a list of the BEST displays in the United States and this City was ranked as the best for Texas. See PICS BELOW!. •...
Buy Texas’s Most Expensive House with this Crazy $10 million Discount
The most expensive mansion in Texas is on the market, and you too can live there now that it's $10 million cheaper. It's not a subtle property. But, a mansion compound near Austin, Texas that's considered the most expensive house in Texas, originally $45 million, is now on sale. "Known...
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
What Do Most Texans Call Soft Drinks? Here’s The #1 Answer!
You're thirsty and you want a Soft Drink! What do you call it? It seems that there are many names for a SOFT DRINK and apparently we here in the United states call it different things. It depends on what part of the country you are from, I guess. So, what do we call soft drinks here in the Lone Star State?
Texas Crickets Are So Smart, They Can Tell You The Temperature
It's true, crickets in Texas can tell you the temperature with their cute and soothing little chirps. Nature fascinates me. There are so many cool things that animals and plants can tell us and/or do for us. For example, did you know that beavers help to ease climate change? Or, that rats can detect landmines?
Watch Wild Dashcam Video of a Wreck on Texas Highway
Another day, another example of just how poorly people drive here in the Lone Star State. Is there anything more annoying than an impatient driver? For my money, the answer is a hard “no.”. If you’re running late for something, just bite the bullet and show up late. It’s...
5 Amazing Clues Climate Change is Already Effecting Texas
Whether you believe it or not, climate change is a thing, and here are some facts proving it is already hitting Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, scientists have warned about climate change and how it could cause problems globally. So, here are five things that prove climate change is already here in Texas.
Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas
If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
Texas Baby Kidnapped 51 Years Ago Just Reunited with Her Family
Can you imagine discovering your 22-month-old infant has been kidnapped by the babysitter and not knowing if your baby was safe or even alive?. You'd likely never give up hope or give up looking for her, and that's exactly what the Apantencl family of Ft. Worth Texas can attest to.
Astounding! Can Texas Sage, or Purple Sage, Actually Predict When it Will Rain?
Is it just an old wives' tale, or is there something scientifically correct that Texas Sage can predict when it will rain?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Texas Sage Bush is complete with brilliant color, the ability to withstand wide temperature swings, and can adapt in any soil type which makes it the perfect bush to live in Texas.
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
Is It Legal To Warm Your Car Up In The Driveway In Texas?
Who hasn't started their car and waited for it to warm up or de-ice while going back inside?. It seems perfectly logical that many people go start their cars and trucks and wait for their heaters to warm up, or for ice and snow to melt off. I mean, are you supposed to freeze while you wait in the car for it to warm up?
ERCOT May Not Have Enough Power For The Winter
The last time Texas had a big winter storm and power problems, 246 people died. Yes, straight-up died. This isn't a matter of you grabbing an extra blanket, this is a matter of life and death and it still hasn't been fixed. The Texas Tribune is reporting that our grid...
Eerie Woman Tries Breaking Open Door on a Terrifying TX Flight
A 34-year-old woman is in custody after 'Jesus told her to do something incredibly dangerous and potentially fatal to many people. According to FBI documents, a 34-year-old woman was traveling on a Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio. While aboard the plane, the woman walked to the back of the aircraft and began staring at the exit door.
Here Are The 10 Richest Cities in Texas
Show me the money! Here in the great state of Texas, we take pride in a lot of things, especially our finances. We're a land of opportunity, and some people have profited big time off of it. GREENER PASTURES. I’m not saying that taxes are shown to us when it...
This Dream Home is the Most Expensive House for Sale in Texas
As someone who is constantly broke because, well, I'm a DJ, I do a lot of daydreaming when it comes to the finer things in life. Such as the case with houses, especially big, gigantic expensive houses like this house you're about to see, which is the most expensive in the Lone Star State.
Here is the Top 10 Traffic Violations Across the State of Texas
In the state of Texas, we do lots of things great, everything from making delicious food, to treating people with southern hospitality. Most Texans are very proud to call Texas home, but there are some things that we could do better. One thing that we can all agree on is that at times drivers in Texas believe they belong on a NASCAR track. Which made me wonder what are the top traffic violations in the state of Texas, and I found the results.
Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?
Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?
Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
