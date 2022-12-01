ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrz.com

6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle

CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
Louisiana Man Allegedly Urinates on Nurse, Police Arrest Him

A man from Louisiana was arrested after he allegedly urinated on nurses in a hospital. On Sunday, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Francis Medical Center in regard to a patient that was had become unruly. The 24-year-old Franklin man was taken to the medical facility for...
wbrz.com

Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the...
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
wbrz.com

Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 35-year-old Gene Scott was found shot to death shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway. Police said they do not have a...
WAFB

25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Baton Rouge DEA. The agencies conducted an investigation into an alleged street-level fentanyl/heroin dealer identified as Davante Johnson, 25. Authorities say the investigation started...
theadvocate.com

Two men arrested after Vermilion Parish armed robbery

Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
lafourchegazette.com

Wanted suspect arrested following standoff in Thibodaux

A man wanted by the Thibodaux Police Department is in custody following a standoff on Tuesday. Tyler Tillman was taken into custody following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers, detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded...
houmatimes.com

Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood

Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
wbrz.com

Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m. No motive or suspect has been...
