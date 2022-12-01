Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
HPD: Arrests made in Vehicle Theft case; Juvenile arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
On December 2, 2022 the Houma Police Department was contacted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where they advised an investigation into similar incident mentioned below and a suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigators from both agencies worked jointly which led to the apprehension of these individuals. The investigation...
Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
Louisiana Man Allegedly Urinates on Nurse, Police Arrest Him
A man from Louisiana was arrested after he allegedly urinated on nurses in a hospital. On Sunday, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Francis Medical Center in regard to a patient that was had become unruly. The 24-year-old Franklin man was taken to the medical facility for...
wbrz.com
Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the...
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office dive team removes truck that crashed into pond Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to reports of a truck that had crashed into a pond in Baton Rouge Monday morning. A post from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that the office's dive team was responding to the crash around 9:15 a.m. at Celia Avenue and Foster Road.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify man found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner’s Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning. According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the deceased individual has been identified as 35-year-old Gene Scott. BRPD says...
Police: Port Barre High evacuated following bomb threat
Port Barre Police tell KATC Port Barre High School has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Monday, December 5, 2022.
wbrz.com
Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 35-year-old Gene Scott was found shot to death shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway. Police said they do not have a...
25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Baton Rouge DEA. The agencies conducted an investigation into an alleged street-level fentanyl/heroin dealer identified as Davante Johnson, 25. Authorities say the investigation started...
theadvocate.com
Two men arrested after Vermilion Parish armed robbery
Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
lafourchegazette.com
Wanted suspect arrested following standoff in Thibodaux
A man wanted by the Thibodaux Police Department is in custody following a standoff on Tuesday. Tyler Tillman was taken into custody following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers, detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Baton Rouge man and seizure of gun, suspected cocaine and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 11 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a trooper saw someone commit a traffic violation on Burbank Dr. The affidavit states that Harold Oatis, 47, of, Baton Rouge ran a red light while driving a 2005 Lexus. A traffic stop was initiated...
houmatimes.com
Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood
Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
brproud.com
Accident in Baton Rouge ends with arrest of convicted felon and seizure of gun, suspected heroin, marijuana and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29. The accident involved a 2010 BMW and it took place in the 8000 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. The driver of the BMW...
Man arrested in connection with N. Pierce Street shooting
Gregory Jones Jr., 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force and deputes with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
wbrz.com
Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m. No motive or suspect has been...
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
