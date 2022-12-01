Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Imax
Within the last quarter, Imax IMAX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $19.8 versus the current price of Imax at $17.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Imax...
Benzinga
20 Analysts Have This to Say About Silvergate Capital
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings
Within the last quarter, United Airlines Holdings UAL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of United Airlines Holdings at $44.565, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga
Where General Electric Stands With Analysts
General Electric GE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $86.38 versus the current price of General Electric at $85.21, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
Benzinga
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
IMedia Brands IMBI shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock rose 4.87% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.58% to...
Benzinga
Signal Watch: In Thin Data Week, Markets Move Lower Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting
(Monday Market Open) Stocks sagged early Monday to kick off a week where fresh catalysts might be tough to find. We haven’t said that in a while, but unless you count today’s November ISM Services data and this Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for November, scheduled influential data is a bit thin in coming days.
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel
Within the last quarter, Pebblebrook Hotel PEB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $18.25 versus the current price of Pebblebrook Hotel at $15.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga
Amgen Unusual Options Activity For December 05
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers
Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, for Rep. Thomas Suozzi since the trade was filed. The congressman has been serving as a representative of New York since 2017. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
Benzinga
Monday's Market Minute: A Quick Look at the Week
Futures here in the U.S. are suggesting a lower open for stocks to begin the week after the strong jobs report Friday. It seems U.S. traders are unwilling to buy into the optimism we saw overnight in China and in Asian stocks as COVID restrictions and zero-tolerance policies appear to be easing further. Crude oil is higher this morning after OPEC decided to keep existing the production cut in place and with the E.U. ban on Russian oil going into effect today.
Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric
On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
The Bull And Bear Case For Natural Gas: Is It Time To Buy The Dip In This Commodity ETF?
Supply chain shortages resulting from the pandemic, instigated rallies in a variety of commodities, including natural gas. Just as those concerns were abating, the war in Ukraine reinvigorated the rally in these markets and sent many commodities well above 2021 highs. Prices in many commodities have been on a sharp...
Benzinga
Is The Oil And Gas Bull Market Over? This 2X Leveraged ETF Inversely Tracks Exxon, Occidental And More
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Bear 2X Shares DRIP was surging Monday after the Group of Seven (G7) nations and the European Union agreed to put a price cap of $60-per-barrel on Russian crude oil. The news could have been bullish for North America-based oil...
Benzinga
CapitalGainsReport Sector Spotlight: Medical Waste Management (VKIN, SRCL, QRHC, WM)
The Global Medical Waste Management Market is valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by the year 2028. Over the forecast period, the global medical waste management market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Medical...
Comments / 0