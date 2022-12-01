Read full article on original website
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
Canadian Hemp Companies Join Forces As Government Deregulates CBD Distribution
Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd., a private Canadian company with a focus on whole plant utilization for hemp foods, extracts and sustainable industrial products announced that it has acquired True North Cannabis Corp's retail and bulk distribution assets including all True North’s current and future products. True North...
Who Are The Winners And Losers Of G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil?
Ahead of the OPEC + meeting this Sunday to discuss its oil production policy, the European Union decided to ban all maritime transports of imported Russian oil on Monday. Led by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and in collaboration with the G7, Western nations are set to impose a price cap on all Russian oil that is transported by sea. These initiatives are meant to limit Russia’s funds for war, without disrupting the supply of oil to the world.
Europe To Have Expanded Access To Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy With New Norway Clinic
Psychedelics biotech Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF announced the continuation of its Nordic expansion plans with a new 5-year lease for the opening of a clinic in the center of Trondheim. Awakn’s CEO Anthony Tennyson stated this is a “real momentum growing” for the company in Norway.
Facebook, Google To Pay For News Content In New Zealand As More Countries Adopt Aussie Playbook
New Zealand plans to introduce a law that will ensure companies such as Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG and Meta Platforms Inc META pay for news that they carry on their feeds. What Happened: New Zealand’s Minister of Broadcasting Willie Jackson said Sunday that the legislation will be modeled on similar laws in Australia and Canada and “act as an incentive for the digital platforms to reach high-quality voluntary deals with local news outlets.”
Not just a man’s disease: Making a place for women with hemophilia
A woman is more than a hemophilia carrier. With a rare condition that inhibits blood clotting, writer Jennifer Glopper shares her story and advocates for women who, like her, have hemophilia.
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
Venus Protocol Partners with PancakeSwap to Deliver Instant Token Swaps
--News Direct-- Two of the largest dApps on BNB Chain, Venus Protocol and PancakeSwap, have joined forces to deliver seamless token swap functionality on the leading DeFi crypto borrow/lend protocol. The first of our two-part integration has been completed with one-click repay functionality on the way. As part of Venus's...
