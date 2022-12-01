ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 challenges for Nebraska hikers including Dawes, Sheridan Co. trails

Hikers seeking a challenge will find what they’re looking for on these five Nebraska trails. Along several, hundreds of feet of elevation changes will test your hiking stamina, but scenic views make it worth the climb to the top. Other trails take time to complete or offer minimal protection from the elements.
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison

This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline

OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
AHS Unified Bowling Team Competes in State Tournament

The 2022 Nebraska State Unified Bowling Tournament was held Monday December 5 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. For the 6th time in the 7 year history of the event, The Alliance Bulldogs qualified and competed at State. Alliance earned a berth in this years State Tournament as a wildcard...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 3, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Audrey Kirven in Sheridan, Wyoming. Audrey writes: “Waiting for the bus, we had a moment of ‘Wyoming reflection.’ What a beautiful way to start our day!”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise...
Ricketts, Nebraska delegation wrap up trade mission to Japan

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday wrapped up his second trip in about a month to Japan, calling the past week’s trade mission to promote Nebraska ag products a success. According to a media release, the governor and trade delegation met with Japanese government and business leaders...
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart confirmed with KKTV 11 News on Monday that they will no longer provide single-use plastic bags starting in the new year. We started reaching out after several viewers claimed they saw signs in Colorado Walmarts stating the change would start in just a few weeks. The following statement was provided to 11 News by Lauren Willis, the Global Communications Director for Walmart in the Western U.S.:
Vally rain, mountain snow possible with an unsettled start to a new week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week will be mostly under the influence of an unsettled weather pattern. That will mean occasional valley rain and mountain snow with mainly cloudy, gloomy periods in between. But some bright spots are possible, so it won’t be all gloom all the time.
South Dakota contestants place in the third round at the NFR

LAS VEGAS, NV – The National Finals Rodeo continued on Saturday with the third performance. Lisa Lockhart from Oelrichs, SD placed in the top six for the second straight night. Lockhart placed third on Saturday with a time 13.78 seconds. She won $17,255. Hailey Kinsel won the the third...
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case

I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
