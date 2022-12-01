Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 challenges for Nebraska hikers including Dawes, Sheridan Co. trails
Hikers seeking a challenge will find what they’re looking for on these five Nebraska trails. Along several, hundreds of feet of elevation changes will test your hiking stamina, but scenic views make it worth the climb to the top. Other trails take time to complete or offer minimal protection from the elements.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
See what a Colorado dust storm looks like from a seat on an airplane
Strong winds ahead of a cold front forced an incredible dust storm in the High Plains Friday.
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
Nebraska Lottery to add Powerball Double Play feature in February
Starting Feb. 5, 2023, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that gives players another chance to match their Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Double Play is an optional feature that players can select to add to their...
AHS Unified Bowling Team Competes in State Tournament
The 2022 Nebraska State Unified Bowling Tournament was held Monday December 5 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. For the 6th time in the 7 year history of the event, The Alliance Bulldogs qualified and competed at State. Alliance earned a berth in this years State Tournament as a wildcard...
capcity.news
Wyoming Unclaimed Property pot grows $12.68M to $106.8M; public urged to check if they’re owed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The State Treasurer’s office is encouraging current and former Wyoming residents looking for extra spending money this holiday season to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if any of the state’s $106.8 million in unclaimed property is theirs. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 3, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Audrey Kirven in Sheridan, Wyoming. Audrey writes: “Waiting for the bus, we had a moment of ‘Wyoming reflection.’ What a beautiful way to start our day!”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise...
Ricketts, Nebraska delegation wrap up trade mission to Japan
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday wrapped up his second trip in about a month to Japan, calling the past week’s trade mission to promote Nebraska ag products a success. According to a media release, the governor and trade delegation met with Japanese government and business leaders...
KKTV
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart confirmed with KKTV 11 News on Monday that they will no longer provide single-use plastic bags starting in the new year. We started reaching out after several viewers claimed they saw signs in Colorado Walmarts stating the change would start in just a few weeks. The following statement was provided to 11 News by Lauren Willis, the Global Communications Director for Walmart in the Western U.S.:
KJCT8
Vally rain, mountain snow possible with an unsettled start to a new week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week will be mostly under the influence of an unsettled weather pattern. That will mean occasional valley rain and mountain snow with mainly cloudy, gloomy periods in between. But some bright spots are possible, so it won’t be all gloom all the time.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota contestants place in the third round at the NFR
LAS VEGAS, NV – The National Finals Rodeo continued on Saturday with the third performance. Lisa Lockhart from Oelrichs, SD placed in the top six for the second straight night. Lockhart placed third on Saturday with a time 13.78 seconds. She won $17,255. Hailey Kinsel won the the third...
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case
I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
Panhandle Post
