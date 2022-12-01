One woman was injured after Cedar Falls police say she accidentally shot herself in her truck Saturday. The incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. in the Cedar Falls Walmart parking lot on Brandilynn Boulevard. Police say the woman was sitting in her truck with her husband and three kids when they arrived. The woman was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center, in critical condition. Her name is not being released and the incident is still under investigation. Police say there is no threat to the public.

2 DAYS AGO