1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls girls wrestling wins 18-team Wapello Invitational
The Cedar Falls girls wrestling team finished 1st at an 18-team tournament at Wapello on Saturday. The Tigers finished with 345-1/2 points. North Scott was a distant second-place with 151 points. Three Cedar Falls wrestlers captured first-place finishes; Apryl Halsor at 125 pounds, Lainey Schreck at 135 and Lauren Nicholas...
1650thefan.com
Don Bosco wins Keith Young Invitational, Cedar Falls finishes 6th
The Cedar Falls high school wrestling team hosted the Keith Young Invitational Saturday. For the third straight year Don Bosco won the team title. The Dons had four champions and finished with 181 points, edging North Scott, that had 180-1/2 points. Cedar Falls finished 6th with 118 points. The Tigers...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
1650thefan.com
Woman Critically Injured After Accidental Shooting in Cedar Falls
One woman was injured after Cedar Falls police say she accidentally shot herself in her truck Saturday. The incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. in the Cedar Falls Walmart parking lot on Brandilynn Boulevard. Police say the woman was sitting in her truck with her husband and three kids when they arrived. The woman was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center, in critical condition. Her name is not being released and the incident is still under investigation. Police say there is no threat to the public.
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
cbs2iowa.com
Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
