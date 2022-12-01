The first Tesla Semi has been delivered to PepsiCo., but we still don’t know much about the fully-electric big rig. Tesla’s all-electric commercial truck remains unproven, and the company has not shared many details or specs. And yet, Elon Musk has told shareholders he expects the company to build 50,000 Tesla Semis in 2024. That volume would put Tesla ahead of every Class 8 truck manufacturer in the U.S. market except for Freightliner — meaning Tesla would have to rocket to the number-two sales slot in the big-rig market in just over a year after the very first Semi was delivered.

9 HOURS AGO