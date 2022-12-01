Read full article on original website
The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Has More Torque Than a Diesel Ford Super Duty
The electric motors are coming. They’re winding their way into the very heart of every vehicle you know and love. While Mercedes isn’t quite ready to make the S 63 a full-on EV, this newest flavor of Mercedes’ snortiest S-Class gets a considerable portion of its shove from an electric motor and a complement of batteries. But don’t cringe: The rest of the power comes from AMG’s wonderful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the two systems combining to make this the most powerful S-Class of all time, capable of sprinting to 60 in just 3.2 seconds.
Musk Says Tesla Will Be the 2nd-Largest Semi Brand in America by 2024
The first Tesla Semi has been delivered to PepsiCo., but we still don’t know much about the fully-electric big rig. Tesla’s all-electric commercial truck remains unproven, and the company has not shared many details or specs. And yet, Elon Musk has told shareholders he expects the company to build 50,000 Tesla Semis in 2024. That volume would put Tesla ahead of every Class 8 truck manufacturer in the U.S. market except for Freightliner — meaning Tesla would have to rocket to the number-two sales slot in the big-rig market in just over a year after the very first Semi was delivered.
What Car Deserved Worse?
Some cars never get their due. They’ve overlooked, underappreciated, and generally never get the response or acclaim that they so truly deserve. Other cars, however, have the opposite problem — they get far more praise and appreciation than they’ve ever earned. Today, we’re talking about this latter...
These Are All the Cars That Are Dying in 2022
While it’s not unusual for models to get canned for a new model year, something about the 2023 model year feels particularly... concerning. There’s a slew of models not returning for the new model year, ranging from more than a few small affordable cars to some models you might not have expected to die. So get ready to pour one out for every model that’s been discontinued for 2023.
The Next Volkswagen ID.3 Is a Looker
The all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 seems like a pretty good car, a small and sensible hatchback that isn’t sold in America because we don’t deserve nice things. If you wanted to knock it, however, you might say it looks a little boring. That’s something that’s seemingly going to be fixed for its second-generation, according to these new renders straight from Volkswagen, at least.
Jeep Recalls 63,000 Wrangler 4XEs For Engines That Shut Off While Driving (UPDATE)
If you own a 2021 through 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4XE, you might want to take it to the dealer as soon as possible. A recall has been issued by Jeep and the NHTSA over a software issue that can cause the engine to suddenly shut off while driving. The issue, clearly, could result in a crash, two of which have already happened.
Keeping Your Worn Michelins Might Be Better Than Going Cheap and New
If you need a set of brand-new high-end tires, you’re probably looking at spending around $1,000. They’ll likely handle and perform better, last longer, and some all-seasons may even be good enough to justify not buying a set of dedicated winter tires, but that’s still a lot of money. In a hypothetical scenario where your old ones are starting to wear out, but you can’t afford a new set, should you just keep driving on them or replace them with something cheaper?
Please Help Us Find Whoever Built This Squished Ford Fiesta, We Just Want to Talk
Recently, Reddit user Nation Yell posted four pictures of one of the weirdest cars we’ve seen in a while: a custom-built two-door Ford Fiesta. At first glance, it looks like Photoshop. But no, it’s real. Which is absolutely incredible. On the one hand, it presents a solution to...
