WWE Tag Team Title Matches Announced For Raw And Smackdown Next Week
The Usos could have a very busy week ahead as they have two tag team title defenses coming up on WWE’s two biggest television shows, but they have to win the first match to get the second match. It was on the November 11th edition of Smackdown when The...
NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE In 2023
One of NWA’s top stars is finishing up with the company this month and is expected to be WWE-bound!. According to a recent report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA is set to expire at the end of this month and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to appear for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
Ex-WWE Star Agreed To AEW Deal Just Minutes Before Their Debut
A former WWE Superstar has revealed that he verbally agreed to his AEW deal just thirty minutes before he made his debut for Tony Khan’s company. Tony Nese made his AEW debut on the October 23rd, 2021 edition of Dynamite when he was seen sitting in the crowd for the show. Nese had previously been part of WWE, primarily in the company’s cruiserweight division before he was released by the company in June 2021.
Top SmackDown Star “Medically Disqualified” From Competing This Friday
One of SmackDown’s top stars won’t be in action this Friday due to being “medically disqualified.”. In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre has found himself in an alliance with the Brawling Brutes, and at Survivor Series, he competed alongside them as well as Kevin Owens to take on all five members of The Bloodline. Despite their best efforts, they came up short when Sami Zayn proved his alliance to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he not only stopped the referee from counting when Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns pinned, but also hit a low blow on Kevin Owens and allowed Jey Uso to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.
How To Watch ROH Final Battle On Bleacher Report, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling presents the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022 and it’s called Final Battle. The final AEW pay-per-view presentation of 2022 is called Final Battle. The main event will see eight-time World Champion and the current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against the former champion, Claudio Castagnoli. When Jericho beat Claudio for the title at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21st, it was a cheap win, so Claudio is hoping for a fair fight this time.
Ricky Steamboat’s Return To The Ring Filmed By A&E
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for his last ever match in November 2022 was filmed by the US network, A&E. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
Former WWE Champion Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger, Claims Jim Cornette
The new AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF will have a lot of wrestlers coming after him for his title and Jim Cornette thinks a former WWE Champion needs one of the first guys to do it. After winning the AEW World Title at Full Gear thanks to...
The John Report: AEW Rampage 12/02/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured Orange Cassidy defending the All-American Title in a Lumberjack Match along with Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett teaming up. As usual for Rampage, I’ll do a summary review of the matches and then play-by-play for the main event. I did not do a review for last week’s show. Sometimes life is too busy and I don’t have time for Rampage. I thought Preston Vance turning on Dark Order was really well done on that show. The FTR match with Top Flight was very good too.
Backstage News On AEW Talent Questioning Recent Booking Decision
The apparent departure of William Regal from AEW has led to some people within the company questioning a recent booking decision. At AEW Full Gear on November 19th, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (better known as MJF) became the AEW World Champion after William Regal turned on the champion Jon Moxley by sliding the dreaded brass knuckles to MJF. While the referee wasn’t looking, MJF punched Moxley with the brass knuckles on his fist and pinned Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.
WWE Raw News: Two Huge Women’s Triple Threat Matches Announced
There will be two women’s triple-threat matches taking place on the December 5th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw leading to an eventual championship match. It was announced by WWE that there will be two women’s triple threat matches taking place on Monday Night Raw to try to decide who should get a title shot in the future. Tonight’s episode of Raw takes place in Washington, DC.
William Regal “Immediately Regretted” AEW Move
A former WWE Superstar has said that William Regal apparently regretted joining AEW due to a “maturity issue” with the company’s management. William Regal looks set to be heading back to WWE less than a year after he was released from the company. A lot has changed in the wrestling landscape in that time and Regal will return to a company now headed by his close friend and the man he helped to build NXT, Triple H.
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
Kevin Owens On Sami Zayn – “I Don’t Think It’s Optimal For Our Careers To Be Parallel Anymore”
Kevin Owens is ready to move on from Sami Zayn as he explained on Raw while also talking about it on an official WWE podcast. It’s time for Kevin Owens to step away from the ongoing story involving his best friend Sami Zayn, who has been a rival as well as an ally going back 20 years when they started in pro wrestling.
Backstage News On Matt Hardy-Ethan Page AEW Rivalry
The backstage reaction to the ongoing feud between Ethan Page and Matt Hardy on AEW television is the subject of a new report. Matt Hardy and Ethan Page are two stars that many AEW fans might want to see more of on Dynamite and Rampage but those paying attention to AEW Dark on YouTube might be able to tell everyone else about the entertaining feud going on between the two men.
Wrestling Veteran Gives New Details On AEW All Out Backstage Fight
Konnan has revealed what he knows about the AEW All Out backstage fight. The AEW All Out backstage fight happened three months ago and it’s still something that is regularly talked about because of the chaos that ensued. Moments after winning the AEW World Title at All Out on September 4th, CM Punk went on a press conference rant trashing Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW’s EVPs The Elite – Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).
FTR Comments On “All Or Nothing” AEW Tag Team Title Match
FTR has commented on their upcoming AEW World Tag Team Title match on Dynamite that Cash Wheeler believes is “all or nothing.”. It was announced on AEW Rampage that The Acclaimed are going to surely face their stiffest test as AEW Tag Team Champions when they put their gold on the line against FTR on Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas.
Sasha Banks Won’t Join AEW Says Ric Flair
With seemingly unending speculation on Sasha Banks’ future continuing, Ric Flair says he thinks there’s no way she leaves WWE to join AEW. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw back in May. Reports at the time stated that Banks and Naomi had handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to the then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before leaving due to frustration with their creative direction in the company.
Robert Roode Shares Hospital Photo Following Recent Neck Surgery
Robert Roode has shared a hospital photo after a recent neck fusion surgery. For nearly 20 years, Robert Roode has been wrestling regularly on television. He was a regular in TNA either using the name of Bobby or Robert Roode from 2004 as a young guy in Team Canada. During his TNA career, Roode would win everything in that company including two reigns as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
Booker T Discusses Who Should Win Roman Reigns-The Rock Match If It Happens
Booker T has given his opinion about who should win a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. As the year 2022 winds down, the rumors are swirling about matches that might take place at WrestleMania 39 in April. Steve Austin had such a great showing at WrestleMania 38 that he might compete again while John Cena may be a part of the show as well after having not wrestled in a WWE ring since August 2021.
Huge Tease Of The Rock Winning The Universal Title Dropped
With rumours swirling regarding The Rock, Roman Reigns, and WrestleMania, a major new tease has turned up for that huge match happening. For months now the subject of The Rock and Roman Reigns meeting in a generational clash at WrestleMania has been at the top of the agenda for many WWE fans. Reigns has ascended to almost unbeatable heights as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while laying claim to also being the Head of the Table in his family. Something that The Rock – his cousin – may take issue with.
