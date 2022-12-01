Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Polish regulator sets 2023 dividend policy for banks
WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2023, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders depending on meeting specific criteria, it said on Tuesday.
assetservicingtimes.com
Perpetual Guardian selects TrustQuay
New Zealand-based trust and estate planning company Perpetual Guardian has partnered with technology provider TrustQuay. Through the technology agreement, TrustQuay will offer a single, fully-automated solution for Perpetual Guardian’s clients. The company’s existing software systems will be integrated into TrustQuay’s NavOne system which, according to TrustQuay, increases efficiency and reduces overall operational costs and risks.
assetservicingtimes.com
Broadridge promotes Martin Koopman
Broadridge Financial Solutions (Broadridge) has named Martin Koopman as its new chief product officer, effective 1 January 2023. Reporting to Tim Gokey, Broadridge CEO, Koopman will lead the product management team across all areas of the company’s business. Driving collaboration with technology teams to accelerate innovation efforts, he will be responsible for Broadridge’s product vision and strategy and the development of platforms for Broadridge’s clients.
assetservicingtimes.com
US Bank promotes Breda Sullivan
US Bank Investment Services has promoted Breda Sullivan to head of depositary, custody and banking. Sullivan has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, with the past five years spent at US Bank as head of depositary services for Europe. Prior to this, she was head of designated person services at investment management company Ballybunion capital in Dublin.
assetservicingtimes.com
Clearstream signs MoU with KSD
Clearstream has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Securities Depository (KSD), with the intention of giving international investors post-trade access to Korea Treasury bonds (KTBs) and monetary stabilisation bonds (MSBs) through a restored cross-border link. By reinstating its omnibus account services in Korea, Clearstream’s MoU will mean...
assetservicingtimes.com
BNY Mellon CMAs show importance of alternatives
BNY Mellon Investor Solutions has released its capital market return assumptions (CMAs) for the next decade, providing investor guidance for long-term policy portfolio development. Covering the equity, fixed income and alternatives markets, BNY Mellon predicts higher-than-expected returns in all three areas compared to 2022’s CMAs. This is a result of...
assetservicingtimes.com
FIS’ InnovateIN48 competition expands to APAC
Financial services provider FIS has expanded its annual InnovateIN48 fintech competition into the APAC region with a ‘Partner Edition’ of the initiative. The competition began as an employee-exclusive opportunity in 2013, before being opened up to students in 2021. With the latest expansion, close to 200 early-stage APAC fintech startups pitched their market-ready solutions to FIS leaders within a 48-hour window.
