greenwichfreepress.com
Holiday Magic Enjoyed By All At The Junior League of Greenwich’s Enchanted Forest
Hundreds of children took part in “The Enchanted Forest,” an iconic Junior League of Greenwich event that was in-person for the first time since 2019. The weekend was hosted and created by event Co-Chairs Emma Deehan and Evelyn Wilson with support from committee members and volunteers of the Junior League.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Road Runners 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run Set for Dec 11 at Tod’s Point
Greenwich Road Runners continue their series of events with a 5K (3.1 mile) race and 1-mile fun run on Sunday, Dec 11 at Tod’s Point. Starting times are 10:00am for the Run Run an 10:30am for the 5K race. The event will start near the flag pole across from...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich United Way to Accept Grant Applications from December 15 until January 17
The Greenwich United Way will seek applications from non-profit organizations for its community impact grants starting December 15. The deadline for organizations to apply is January 17, 2023 at 4:00 EDT. Every year Greenwich United Way awards nearly $1 million to local health, education and self-sufficiency programs across various partner agencies.
greenwichfreepress.com
RTM Announces Vacancy in District 3, Chickahominy
The RTM currently has a vacancy in District 3 (Chickahominy). The district is looking to fill this seat for the remainder of the term (Decemberr 2022-December 2023) at their December district meeting (details below). Please contact Adam Rothman, D3 Chair at [email protected] for additional details. The RTM is the...
greenwichfreepress.com
Petrick: Arch Street/Greenwich Avenue Municipal Improvements May Be a Costly Mistake
Regarding the Arch Street/Greenwich Avenue Municipal Improvements, I know we have all been told “Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth”- that the Arch St. Municipal Improvement PLPZ2022 00301 will not cost the town a dime. Really? Is the state sending us a blank check? Because you know that what ever the original estimate was for this project will end up being double.
