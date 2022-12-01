Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters
BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
IDEAL hosts student-led discussion about the JHPD
Students convened to discuss the JHPD’s implementation. The University’s IDEAL chapter hosted a discussion titled “The Johns Hopkins Police Department: It’s Approval and Consequences” on Nov 30. The seminar provided students with the opportunity to address their concerns about the Johns Hopkins Police Department (JHPD) and public safety with fellow students.
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville bus stop
Rockville City police are investigating an assault at a bus stop near City Hall and the Montgomery County Council building. The assault was reported at a bus stop in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue at 9:20 PM Wednesday night, November 30, 2022.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas
Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo Shell; Winner to Donate Portion of Money to Ferret Rescue Organization
A $50,000 winning scratch-off was sold at the Olney Shell gas station at 18040 Georgia Avenue in Olney. This is the third time that winner Donnie Cole has won $50,000 prizes from the lottery. He also won a $100,000 prize in 2017. Details on what he plans to do with the money this time around below, courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
A man was found dead in a building in SW Baltimore, hours after it caught fire
The Baltimore City Fire Department discovered a man's body in a building Sunday morning, hours after it caught fire.
Man accused of stalking, assaulting son and mom in Philadelphia arrested in Baltimore
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Philadelphia last month was arrested in Friday morning in Baltimore, police said. The FBI arrested Lance Ryan, in Baltimore, who is suspected in a brutal beating in Philadelphia that left a 54-year-old woman unconscious on Nov. 7 outside the Morris Market convenience store. Investigators believe Ryan entered the store, on the 1500 block of Morris Street, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. Police say Ryan followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and...
wmar2news
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/3 - 11:39am: A adult male is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a...
Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
Honeygrow restaurant opens in Bel Air
Harford County will be home to the third Baltimore-area location for honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
For stunning Mediterranean fare, dine at Café Filí
When my friends and I were surveying the Mount Vernon area for potential brunch spots, we happened upon Café Filí. Just a quick JHMI ride to Mount Vernon and a brisk five-minute walk to the restaurant, Café Filí is a convenient and valuable location that will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean food.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
Aldi opening in Abingdon, Harford County
Aldi supermarket is opening its latest store in Abingdon, Harford County. The grocery store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Dec. 8
Baltimore City Fire Chief resigns in light of deadly Stricker Street fire report
He steps down in light of a new report that investigated the line of duty deaths of three firefighters in January.
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
WJLA
Dean of students at DC school arrested for indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jamie Lee White, a leader at an elementary school in D.C., has been arrested for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt, Md., according to police. The Greenbelt Police Department said the 45-year-old is suspected of multiple incidents of indecent exposure at Buddy Attick Lake Park. On...
