Broadridge Financial Solutions (Broadridge) has named Martin Koopman as its new chief product officer, effective 1 January 2023. Reporting to Tim Gokey, Broadridge CEO, Koopman will lead the product management team across all areas of the company’s business. Driving collaboration with technology teams to accelerate innovation efforts, he will be responsible for Broadridge’s product vision and strategy and the development of platforms for Broadridge’s clients.

1 DAY AGO