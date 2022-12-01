Read full article on original website
Related
assetservicingtimes.com
Broadridge promotes Martin Koopman
Broadridge Financial Solutions (Broadridge) has named Martin Koopman as its new chief product officer, effective 1 January 2023. Reporting to Tim Gokey, Broadridge CEO, Koopman will lead the product management team across all areas of the company’s business. Driving collaboration with technology teams to accelerate innovation efforts, he will be responsible for Broadridge’s product vision and strategy and the development of platforms for Broadridge’s clients.
assetservicingtimes.com
FIS’ InnovateIN48 competition expands to APAC
Financial services provider FIS has expanded its annual InnovateIN48 fintech competition into the APAC region with a ‘Partner Edition’ of the initiative. The competition began as an employee-exclusive opportunity in 2013, before being opened up to students in 2021. With the latest expansion, close to 200 early-stage APAC fintech startups pitched their market-ready solutions to FIS leaders within a 48-hour window.
Comments / 0