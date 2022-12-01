Read full article on original website
ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira's sudden stability after a roller-coaster year, despite annual inflation near 85%, is hurting exporters' competitiveness and some risk losing markets, a top sector official told Reuters on Tuesday.
US Bank promotes Breda Sullivan
US Bank Investment Services has promoted Breda Sullivan to head of depositary, custody and banking. Sullivan has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, with the past five years spent at US Bank as head of depositary services for Europe. Prior to this, she was head of designated person services at investment management company Ballybunion capital in Dublin.
Broadridge promotes Martin Koopman
Broadridge Financial Solutions (Broadridge) has named Martin Koopman as its new chief product officer, effective 1 January 2023. Reporting to Tim Gokey, Broadridge CEO, Koopman will lead the product management team across all areas of the company’s business. Driving collaboration with technology teams to accelerate innovation efforts, he will be responsible for Broadridge’s product vision and strategy and the development of platforms for Broadridge’s clients.
FIS’ InnovateIN48 competition expands to APAC
Financial services provider FIS has expanded its annual InnovateIN48 fintech competition into the APAC region with a ‘Partner Edition’ of the initiative. The competition began as an employee-exclusive opportunity in 2013, before being opened up to students in 2021. With the latest expansion, close to 200 early-stage APAC fintech startups pitched their market-ready solutions to FIS leaders within a 48-hour window.
BNY Mellon CMAs show importance of alternatives
BNY Mellon Investor Solutions has released its capital market return assumptions (CMAs) for the next decade, providing investor guidance for long-term policy portfolio development. Covering the equity, fixed income and alternatives markets, BNY Mellon predicts higher-than-expected returns in all three areas compared to 2022’s CMAs. This is a result of...
