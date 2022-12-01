ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Benzinga

PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Benzinga

Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Blackstone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

This DeFi Token Tops Gains With 22% Surge As Bitcoin, Ethereum Crawl Back Up

Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform rose over 22% in the past 24 hours, topping CoinMarketCap’s gainer of the day. What Happened: At the time of writing, Celo was trading at $0.71, ranking 24th in terms of market cap among the top 100 coins listed on CoinMarketCap.
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price rose 10.1% to $0.00018. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $0.00016 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18. The chart...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

MMTEC MTC shares rose 5.0% to $1.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares rose 4.59% to $0.61. This security traded at a volume of 90.2K shares come close, making up 23.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Cuentas Inc

On Thursday, shares of Cuentas Inc CUEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.21% to $0.2912. The overall sentiment for CUEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga

Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Benzinga

Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
Benzinga

Lumentum Holdings's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Lumentum Holdings LITE reported Q1 sales of $506.80 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $400 thousand, resulting in a 101.15% decrease from last quarter. Lumentum Holdings reached earnings of $34.70 million and sales of $422.10 million in Q4. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context is...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Theta Network Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Theta Network's THETA/USD price has fallen 4.64% to $0.91. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $0.92 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Theta Network over...
Benzinga

Texas Pacific Land: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Texas Pacific Land TPL. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $3.0 per share. On Wednesday, Texas Pacific Land will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $3.0 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

