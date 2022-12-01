AUSTIN, Texas - In their first win over a top-10 opponent since January 2010, Concordia Texas men's basketball outlasted #9 UMHB 81-77 in the conference opener. A trio of Tornados scored over 20 points inside the CTX Fieldhouse on Saturday. Concordia (16-34 3PM) made 10 more threes than the Crusaders,...

