concordia.edu
Women's Basketball Upset Bid Fall Short Against #13 UMHB
AUSTIN, Texas - The Concordia Texas women's basketball team's upset effort was stalled by #13 UMHB, 81-77. Jordan Bravo (14 points) and Chelsea Cogborn (10 points) both reached double-figure scoring for the Tornados inside the CTX Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Crusaders raced out to a 16-8 lead. A pull up...
concordia.edu
Men's Basketball Earns 81-77 Victory over #9 UMHB
AUSTIN, Texas - In their first win over a top-10 opponent since January 2010, Concordia Texas men's basketball outlasted #9 UMHB 81-77 in the conference opener. A trio of Tornados scored over 20 points inside the CTX Fieldhouse on Saturday. Concordia (16-34 3PM) made 10 more threes than the Crusaders,...
