ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
My North.com

An 1863 Victorian on Madison in Traverse City Gets a Makeover

A local, talented realtor and designer was on the hunt to create an inspired Northern Michigan home for herself and her two boys. Here’s how she gave this Traverse City Victorian a makeover into the warm and welcoming sacred space of their dreams. This article first appeared in Traverse,...
Up North Voice

Christmas in the Village schedule of events

ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
northernexpress.com

Grandma’s Baking Inspires Harbor Springs Cafe

Birch Tree Bakery & Cafe brings all the family feels to the table. Nichole Hall of Harbor Springs grins when she thinks about who influenced her love of baking—a love that led to the launch of her own bakery. “My grandma has always inspired me,” Hall, a 2010 Harbor...
9&10 News

Watch Timelapse Weather Cams on Mackinac Island

Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan and that you can watch not only live, but timelapse recordings, too?. You can watch timelapse records of six hours, 12 or 24. Just click the button(s) below the video. Once you click on a timelapse, you’ll see the “live” option appear if you want to go back to that camera.
9&10 News

A New Budding Business in Kalkaska Hopes to Inspire Others

Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.
UpNorthLive.com

Christmas party brawl between Grinch and reindeer leads to arrest

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some Christmas party guests are going to be on the Santa's naughty list after a heated argument ended with police being called. The police report reads like a movie script with mentions of the Grinch and a reindeer fighting. Traverse City Police were called...
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Playa Bowls in Traverse City

Playa Bowls owner Amy Goldman says the key to the bowls is that “it’s supposed to look kind of wavy like an ocean.”. That’s because the chain’s inspiration was found in the ocean. A couple came back to their New Jersey hometown after surfing all around...
inspiredbythis.com

We Found the Best Get Away Spot for a Charming Weekend in Michigan

PSA: You need to add Traverse City to your travel bucket list ASAP. This urban, yet laid back city is nestled on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. It truly has something to offer everyone throughout every season of the year. A sprinkle of historic charm gives Traverse City its unforgettable personality, making it a true treasure of the Midwest. An excellent destination to both settle in and unwind, or get out and explore. With that in mind, we rounded up the ultimate guide for your charming weekend in Michigan, so that all you need to do is hop on the next flight out!
wcsx.com

Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years

Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
My North.com

Fine Dining Reimagined at Traverse City’s Modern Bird

At Modern Bird, fine dining is reimagined one dollop of ranch butter at a time. Whether you are in search of malted sticky buns, venison loins, a plump loaf of cheese bread or key lime pie, this new restaurant in Traverse City has it all. This article first appeared in...
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 4

36 mid-Michigan teams competing for a chance to head to a state competition for robotics. A historic bridge over a railroad in Shiawassee County was destroyed in an early morning fire. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
wcsx.com

Will Michigan Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Michigan will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy