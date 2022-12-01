Read full article on original website
Sights and Sounds: Christmas Spirit in Traverse City
In today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, we tour a Christmas light display in Traverse City.
My North.com
An 1863 Victorian on Madison in Traverse City Gets a Makeover
A local, talented realtor and designer was on the hunt to create an inspired Northern Michigan home for herself and her two boys. Here’s how she gave this Traverse City Victorian a makeover into the warm and welcoming sacred space of their dreams. This article first appeared in Traverse,...
Up North Voice
Christmas in the Village schedule of events
ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
northernexpress.com
Grandma’s Baking Inspires Harbor Springs Cafe
Birch Tree Bakery & Cafe brings all the family feels to the table. Nichole Hall of Harbor Springs grins when she thinks about who influenced her love of baking—a love that led to the launch of her own bakery. “My grandma has always inspired me,” Hall, a 2010 Harbor...
Watch Timelapse Weather Cams on Mackinac Island
Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan and that you can watch not only live, but timelapse recordings, too?. You can watch timelapse records of six hours, 12 or 24. Just click the button(s) below the video. Once you click on a timelapse, you’ll see the “live” option appear if you want to go back to that camera.
A New Budding Business in Kalkaska Hopes to Inspire Others
Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.
UpNorthLive.com
Christmas party brawl between Grinch and reindeer leads to arrest
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some Christmas party guests are going to be on the Santa's naughty list after a heated argument ended with police being called. The police report reads like a movie script with mentions of the Grinch and a reindeer fighting. Traverse City Police were called...
Inside The Kitchen at Playa Bowls in Traverse City
Playa Bowls owner Amy Goldman says the key to the bowls is that “it’s supposed to look kind of wavy like an ocean.”. That’s because the chain’s inspiration was found in the ocean. A couple came back to their New Jersey hometown after surfing all around...
inspiredbythis.com
We Found the Best Get Away Spot for a Charming Weekend in Michigan
PSA: You need to add Traverse City to your travel bucket list ASAP. This urban, yet laid back city is nestled on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. It truly has something to offer everyone throughout every season of the year. A sprinkle of historic charm gives Traverse City its unforgettable personality, making it a true treasure of the Midwest. An excellent destination to both settle in and unwind, or get out and explore. With that in mind, we rounded up the ultimate guide for your charming weekend in Michigan, so that all you need to do is hop on the next flight out!
wcsx.com
Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years
Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
My North.com
Fine Dining Reimagined at Traverse City’s Modern Bird
At Modern Bird, fine dining is reimagined one dollop of ranch butter at a time. Whether you are in search of malted sticky buns, venison loins, a plump loaf of cheese bread or key lime pie, this new restaurant in Traverse City has it all. This article first appeared in...
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
The most dangerous place in the world which can brigs anyone to the deathbed is found in Michigan.
The most deadliest lake in the world is lake MichiganPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 4
36 mid-Michigan teams competing for a chance to head to a state competition for robotics. A historic bridge over a railroad in Shiawassee County was destroyed in an early morning fire. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
wcsx.com
Will Michigan Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Michigan will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
