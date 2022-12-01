Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Lions finally winning the turnover battle and winning games
DETROIT (AP) — What Dan Campbell has done to fix the Detroit Lions is simple. How he got it to work is a lot more complicated. In Detroit’s 1-6 start, it was minus-5 in turnovers — committing 11 while only forcing six. In the five games since, they have gone 4-1 with a plus-6 margin. They’ve turned the ball over three times — two in their Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo — and forced nine. “We’re getting better,” Campbell said. “We’re working together better and we’re understanding each other better. As we gain more confidence in what we’re doing, we can open the playbook up a little more and do some more complex things.”
MAQB: Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors
There are several teams who could take a flier on the quarterback this week. Plus, an intriguing QB prospect declares for the draft and the MetLife turf claims another victim.
programminginsider.com
College Football 2022 Week 14 TV and Announcer Schedule
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The Bulldogs face the Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship Game from Atlanta (CBS, Dec. 3 @ 4 p.m. ET). This is a rematch of the 2019 edition where Joe Burrow and LSU bested Georgia 37-10 en route to a national title. Georgia’s last loss came in a 2021 match against Alabama.
Detroit Lions set to cash in big on Matthew Stafford trade
Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play again this season for the Los Angeles Rams, and that may greatly benefit one other NFC team. The Detroit Lions will receive the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Stafford to L.A. two years ago. Stafford was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is not eligible to return until Week 17. Since the Rams are 3-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention, no one expects them to bring Stafford back this year.
NFL Week 13: Aaron Judge and more pregame fashion
Week 13 is bringing the heat. NFL players arrived in fashion-forward fits for the first Sunday action of December.
