DETROIT (AP) — What Dan Campbell has done to fix the Detroit Lions is simple. How he got it to work is a lot more complicated. In Detroit’s 1-6 start, it was minus-5 in turnovers — committing 11 while only forcing six. In the five games since, they have gone 4-1 with a plus-6 margin. They’ve turned the ball over three times — two in their Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo — and forced nine. “We’re getting better,” Campbell said. “We’re working together better and we’re understanding each other better. As we gain more confidence in what we’re doing, we can open the playbook up a little more and do some more complex things.”

30 MINUTES AGO