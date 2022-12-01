ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Colorado Newsline

Senate same-sex marriage vote still a step on long road toward full justice

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s difficult to overstate the importance of last week’s U.S. Senate vote codifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriage as both a triumph of bipartisanship and fundamental decency. It’s also difficult to overstate, sadly, how much further we have to go to ensure full equality for LGBTQ […] The post Senate same-sex marriage vote still a step on long road toward full justice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

