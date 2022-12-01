Read full article on original website
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
