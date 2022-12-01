Read full article on original website
Steven Ray
4d ago
...this is just the tip of the iceberg. I bet all of them, even after getting caught, believe they are smarter than everyone else.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
Georgia peace officer group strips Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill of certification
The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council has stripped Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill of his certific...
State revokes officer certification for ex-Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill after inmate abuse conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Victor Hill, the now-former Clayton County Sheriff convicted in October in a federal inmate abuse trial, can no longer work as a law enforcement officer in Georgia. The state Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) last week voted to remove his POST certification. Virtually...
Many Georgia residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Newnan Times-Herald
Former state employee sentenced in fraud scheme
ATLANTA – A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) counselor has been sentenced to five years in prison for creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in a scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. Karen C. Lyke and ex-husband Kevin M. Gregory used the names of friends...
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it
A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
allongeorgia.com
Eight gang members sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage gang member for suspected “snitching”
Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
Amazon workers scam company out of $10 million in Smyrna, DOJ says
ATLANTA — Two Amazon workers from their Smyrna warehouse have entered guilty pleas in a $10 million fraud case, and another employee is still awaiting trial, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia. The department said that the scheme's leader was...
Ex-Georgia Amazon employees plead guilty to ‘staggering’ fraud to buy luxury cars, high end jewelry
ATLANTA — Two former Amazon employees have pleaded guilty to defrauding Amazon of nearly $10 million during their time with the company. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said Kayricka Wortham of Atlanta and Demetrius Hines of Smyrna used their positions at the company to submit fake invoices for fake vendors, causing Amazon to pay approximately $9.4 million to the pair and their co-conspirators.
Person threatening suicide in Newnan not harmed, police say
NEWNAN, Ga. — A person threatening suicide did not harm themselves after speaking with officers on Saturday, Newnan police said. At about 11:30 a.m., officers arrived at the AT&T building located near Long Street and First Avenue in reference to a suicidal threat. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
8 gang members sentenced for execution of teen suspected of ‘snitching,’ officials say
ATLANTA — Eight Georgia gang members have been sentenced to federal prison after a prosecutor said they executed a teenager for “snitching.”. A gang leader in northwest Georgia, Maurice Antonio Kent, a.k.a. “Savage Duze,” 32, was the lead defendant in the case, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
‘I have nowhere else to go’: Apartment threatened son’s health
ATLANTA — When Louana Joseph’s son had a seizure because of an upper respiratory infection in July, she abandoned the ap...
Georgia State confirms student was killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at gas station near campus
ATLANTA — Georgia State officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man shot and killed near campus attended the university. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
