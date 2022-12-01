Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati introduces Scott Satterfield as next head football coach
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has introduced former University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the next Bearcat football coach. Watch the full press conference in the video player below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Deion Sanders Introduced at Colorado, Making Swift Changes, Recruits Clamoring To Join Him
It's Primetime on the outskirts of the Rocky Mountains.
Fox 19
UC hires Louisville head coach just days away from facing off in bowl game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati hired the University of Louisville’s head coach, Scott Satterfield, as their next football coach Monday morning, according to UC’s Associate Athletic Director Zach Stipe. UC searched nationwide for a new head coach ever since Luke Fickell announced he was leaving UC...
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Report: Bearcats Hiring Head Football Coach From Rival School
Cincinnati has found its successor for Luke Fickell.
Reaction To UC Hiring Scott Satterfield As New Head Football Coach
Bearcats football has found their 43rd head coach.
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
Report: UC Guard Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot, Bryant Missing Six Players
The Bearcats face the Bulldogs at noon ET on Sunday.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss at Xavier
CINCINNATI — Following WVU’s 84-74 loss to Xavier on Saturday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and bigs Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell talked about what went wrong. Huggins talked about the missed shots down the stretch while the players talked about the fouling during the game.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Updated Computer Rankings After Xavier Loss
Following an 84-74 loss to Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday, West Virginia’s rankings have been updated. Surprisingly some of the computers have moved WVU up. WVU sits at 6-2 with losses to Purdue and Xavier. West Virginia has impressive blowout wins over Florida and Xavier but is still looking for their first quad-1 win of the season. UAB comes to Morgantown next Saturday, which will be WVU’s next quad-2 game.
Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State
DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
miamistudent.net
Where Miami hockey stands around the halfway point of the season
It’s been another disappointing start for Miami University hockey in 2022. This team has talent. It’s also extremely inexperienced. On paper, Miami, a squad that routinely dresses eight or nine first-year players, isn’t likely to compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), which is colloquially known as “Hockey’s SEC.”
Fox 19
Cincinnati no. 1 market for U.S. World Cup viewership
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox’s viewership numbers for Saturday’s World Cup match featuring the U.S. against the Netherlands show Cincinnati as the top domestic market. Total viewership for the Round of 16 match was 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-speaking television and digital streams, according to ABC News citing figures from Fox and Telemundo.
foxbaltimore.com
Dunbar Football wins second straight state championship, 12th overall
WBFF — Dunbar Football continued its reign over 2A/1A, capping off another undefeated season with its second straight state championship. The Poets found themselves in unfamiliar territory, down 13-0, but Lawrence Smith's team battled back and chipped away at the Patuxent lead. Tony Hart has made big plays for...
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
Fox 19
Homearama to build in Northern Kentucky for the first time
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - For the first time in its 60-year history, Northern Kentucky will host the next Homearama. The open house tour event will run from June 10-25, 2023 in the hillside neighborhood of Martin’s Gate south of historic downtown Newport. A 4.23-acre urban redevelopment by Meierjohan Development Group...
Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida
Jvonnie Chandler was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Miami Police Department on an outstanding warrant more than a month after police said he caused the death of 27-year-old Monty Reid in Paddock Hills.
Comments / 1