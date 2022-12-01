Read full article on original website
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Team Star rematch guide
After beating Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can rematch the Team Star leaders at their bases, as they’ve been rebranded as Star Training Centers. In addition to rebattling the leaders, you can also take part in optional autobattle challenges again for LP. Repeating Team Star challenges. By ringing...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Academy Ace Tournament guide
After rematching the gym leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be able to participate in the Academy Ace Tournament, which pits you against the students and faculty of your school. This serves as a bit of a replacement for being able to rematch the Elite Four, as...
The best Pokémon anime arcs to watch while you’re playing Scarlet and Violet
With Pokémon anime protagonist Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi, if you’re watching the Japanese version) finally becoming World Champion, one gets the sense his 25-year journey to be the very best, like no one ever was, has reached a sort of climax. It’s been a long time coming, and since the prodigal son of Pallet Town first set off on his quest, he’s traveled through many regions, met many new friends, and caught loads of monsters.
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Blade’s crush on Captain Marvel in Midnight Suns is just adorable
Marvel fans enjoying Marvel’s Midnight Suns are having a lot of schoolyard fun, having discovered a dialogue option in the game that makes it super clear that vampire-hunter Blade has the hots for Captain Marvel, Earth’s mightiest hero. This might cause a few role-playing problems for the player...
Overwatch 2 will make it easier to earn its new season 2 hero for free
Overwatch 2’s second season launches Tuesday, bringing with it a new tank hero, a new map, and a new battle pass. Season 2 will also see a substantial change in how — or rather how quickly — Blizzard will let players who don’t pay for the game’s premium battle pass get access to its new hero, Ramattra. Unlike Kiriko, season 1’s new hero, who could be unlocked at battle pass level 55, Ramattra will be available to all players who reach level 45 in Overwatch 2’s new battle pass.
Need for Speed Unbound is the first great NFS game in years
The stakes and the racing action in Need for Speed Unbound may be familiar, but the game is a breath of fresh air for racing fans — and for a 25-year-old series that badly needed it. What surprises me the most about Need for Speed Unbound, however, is a...
Why it’s worth checking out the Crater, God of War Ragnarök’s biggest area
The Crater is easily the largest area in all of God of War Ragnarök. It’s located in the northwest corner of Vanaheim, and you won’t be able to see it on the map — let alone get there — until you’ve really made a dent in the game’s main story. It’s got three zones (the Plains, the Jungle, and the Sinkholes), and each are packed with side content for you to adventure through as you approach the titular Ragnarök.
Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s classes, reviewed
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide eliminates the scripted heroes of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and replaces them with player-created characters, allowing the player to choose their own origin, personality, and class. It makes for some fantastic barks and witty banter, but it also gives players the welcome option to double up on useful roles instead of forcing each party member to be unique.
Microsoft raising Xbox first-party game prices to $70
Microsoft is raising the price of first-party Xbox games in 2023, from $59.99 to $69.99, the company has confirmed to Polygon. IGN first reported the news. The new higher price will apply for games like Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, Turn 10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport, and Arkane’s Redfall, all of which are due next year.
Dwarf Fortress’ Steam version immediately punched me in the gut
All my animals are dying and my master craftswoman is depressed. Such is the state of my current Dwarf Fortress run. I’ve accidentally made a civilization of drunken vegans, too, since I can’t quite grasp how the hunting system works. Everyone seems pretty happy eating plants and drinking alcohol, though. Everyone except Rakust Locuntun. Every day, she wakes and makes masterwork furnishings. But she misses her family, and simple conversation with friends rarely fulfills her. All around Rakust, her inebriated peers rejoice at the installation of a new tavern, but she can’t find it in herself to care. She dutifully goes back to work, knowing full well the tavern and its revelry won’t satisfy her — that nothing will.
You could call this Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer ‘Monsters & Jokes’
It’s been almost six months since we got our first look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the forthcoming action-adventure movie based on perhaps the most famous tabletop role-playing game in the world. It’s something of a cinematic reboot for D&D, one that embraces a jocular and freewheeling spirit as actual-play shows and podcasts like Critical Role have set a new range of expectations for what the game can be.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets March 2023 release date
Respawn Entertainment’s sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is just a few months away. According to the Steam listing for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis’ next adventure will arrive on March 16, 2023. Publisher Electronic Arts and Respawn haven’t formally communicated the game’s release date elsewhere...
Fortnite Chapter 4 brings a whole new map and Geralt of Rivia in the battle pass
Fortnite just got a whole new map as part of the launch for its latest chapter. Along with the fresh battle royale island, Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 also adds new weapons, new powers, and a new battle pass that includes Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia. The season started about a day after Chapter 3’s finale event and will run until March 10.
