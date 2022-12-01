Read full article on original website
Related
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss had the exact same painful reaction to brutal Tom Brady INT on the Manningcast
It’s been a long month without the ManningCast accompanying Monday Night Football, but fans were rewarded with an all-time classic moment thanks to Peyton Manning and Randy Moss. On Monday, the ManningCast returned for the Week 13 contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. The...
Taysom Hill carves place in NFL history book with 30-yard TD vs. Bucs
Taysom Hill's not the quarterback. But he remains a valuable player for the Saints. The New Orleans utility player showed why on Monday with 30-yard touchdown catch that put him in the NFL record books. With the Saints facing second-and-9 in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hill...
Comments / 0