ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location

The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

5 Twin Cities Holiday Activities

While the snow is here to stay there are still cool things to do in the winter, especially around the twin cities. If you are looking for a couple of holiday things to do, I got a list for you. Holiday Exhibition at American Swedish Institute. Now through January 8th,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
ZUMBROTA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy