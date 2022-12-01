Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Beloved Minnesota McDonald’s Employee Dies at the Age of 92
Over 30 years ago a retired Minnesota man started working for his local McDonald's in Wayzata, Minnesota. He worked the drive-thru window and people loved to see his smile every day. Sadly, he passed away recently. His name was Art Mason. He absolutely loved getting to greet people in the...
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
Twin Cities’ Largest Ice Maze Coming To Winter SKOLstice Event
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
5 Twin Cities Holiday Activities
While the snow is here to stay there are still cool things to do in the winter, especially around the twin cities. If you are looking for a couple of holiday things to do, I got a list for you. Holiday Exhibition at American Swedish Institute. Now through January 8th,...
Minnesota Man Guilty of Attempt to Kill Police Forensic Scientist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Saint Paul man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a nearly successful plot to kill his ex-girlfriend, who happens to be a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. The guilty verdict was handed down Tuesday in the trial of 41-year-old Timothy Amacher. He...
BCA ID’s Deputy in Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has released the identity of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a 24-year-old man following a crash and altercation near a Red Wing park on November 22. A news release says Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown has been placed on standard paid...
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
