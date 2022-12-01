Boys basketball: How Stoughton’s Jay Johnson put up a ‘gamer’ like performance in win over Oregon

Read full article on original website
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs fall to Badger Lightning in Badger Conference opener
The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op dropped its Badger Conference opener to the Badger Lightning 4-0 on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Mandt Community Center. Stoughton co-op (1-5, 0-1 Badger Conference) also lost to Central Wisconsin 7-0 on Friday, Dec. 2, at Mandt Community Center. Lightning 4, Icebergs 0. Badger...
Breaking: Two Badgers Defenders Enter Transfer Portal Monday Morning
The Wisconsin Badgers are certainly expected to have many faces change from this year to the next. Change, after all, is what Wisconsin wanted when they hired head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’d be entering the transfer portal on Sunday. Subsequently, On Monday morning, two Badgers defenders, Titus Toler and Tristan Monday, signaled they’d be looking to play college football elsewhere.
Badgers football say hello to Arizona, goodbye to Mertz
The winds of change in Madison will blow the Wisconsin Badgers to sunny Arizona later this month. With new head coach Luke Fickell toggling at least some of the controls, the Badgers will head to Chase Field to play Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on December 27th. It will mark the first time the two teams have played each other after the Cowboys finished in fifth place in the Big 12 with a 7-5 overall mark.
Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring. Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring. Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night. It will be interesting...
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 2
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 83 East 54Boylan 64 Belvidere 33Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54Freeport […]
Wisconsin to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State
The Wisconsin Badgers will head to Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Everything Mike Gundy said about playing Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football will be on its way back to Arizona for a bowl game later this month as the Cowboys were selected to face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff inside Chase Field — home of the Arizona Diamondbacks — is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin
After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision
Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Jim Leonhard Accepts Next Coaching Job
Many Wisconsin Badgers fans and analysts thought interim head coach Jim Leonhard would be given the permanent job at his former school. On Sunday, the Badgers named Luke Fickell the head coach. There was speculation Leonhard could stay with the program. Leonhard was also linked to several other coaching destinations.
Jim Leonhard to return to Wisconsin on Luke Fickell's staff, per report
Jim Leonhard is reportedly providing a big boost to the Wisconsin football program and Luke Fickell’s first coaching staff with the Badgers. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the longtime defensive coordinator of the Badgers is planning to return to Madison as a key piece for Fickell’s initial coaching staff. Leonhard originally joined the program in 2016 and served as the DC from 2017 until he was promoted to interim head coach during 2022.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Badgers will be looking to right the ship. Wisconsin was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-75...
Oregon schools and district score highly on state ‘report cards’
All of the schools within the Oregon School District exceeded or met the expectations set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) Report Cards initiative, an annual report that analyzes the performance of every publicly funded school and district in the state. Scores are calculated using four core...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
Van in Cornfield Found; Driver Deceased
(Fairfield, WI) — The sheriff in Sauk County isn’t sure how long an elderly man was inside his wrecked minivan in a corn field. Deputies found the van about 100 yards off the road near Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane in the township of Fairfield. The 73-year-old man inside was dead. The sheriff says the van was covered in frost, which means the wreck sat in the field for a while before deputies discovered it. The investigation into the wreck remains on-going.
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Stoughton recognized as national renewable energy leader
The Grinch isn’t the only thing that’s green this season. It seems that Stoughton residents have stepped up their game when it comes to using “green” energy, according to a recent national study that showed an increase in the city’s top-10 national ranking. According to...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
