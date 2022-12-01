ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

7 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto

The Victory Tap held a soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened or are coming soon to the Pflugerville and Hutto areas. The following non-comprehensive list includes eateries, a bar and a department store. NOW OPEN. Junk removal franchise...
Community Impact Austin

Frosties now serving up daiquiris to go in Hutto

Frosties held its grand opening Dec. 5. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) After facing several delays, locally owned restaurant Frosties officially opened for business Dec. 5 at 117 East St., Ste. 150, Hutto. Frosties specializes in frozen daiquiris, which customers can take to go or enjoy at the restaurant's indoor seating and patio area. 512-642-6237. www.facebook.com/frosties2go.
Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
fox7austin.com

Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
Community Impact Austin

2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023

Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
Community Impact Austin

Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock

Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
Community Impact Austin

3 developments bringing over 2,400 housing units to Round Rock

One development approved Nov. 3 at the corner of University Boulevard and CR 118 will bring up to 1,550 units to a 31.72-acre property. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) More than 2,400 housing units have been approved at recent Round Rock City Council meetings. Housing developments that went before council for zoning...
Community Impact Austin

Rollo Insurance now offering variety of coverage options out of Round Rock office

Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. Rollo Insurance offers a variety of insurance options for homeowners, auto, business and commercial insurance, life insurance, auto insurance and farm insurance. 979-774-2800. www.rolloinsurance.com.
onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Hall notebook: Council opens up corridors, commercial zones for more housing development

East Austin's Springdale Road is one of the dozens of stretches of roadway city officials have targeted for denser development. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) City Council wrapped up a two-day meeting Dec. 2 with key votes on new city development rules, putting a cap on a yearlong effort to pass agreed-upon housing policy updates before several officials leave office.
KVUE

TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
Community Impact Austin

Pinches Tacos now open in East Central Austin

Pinches Tacos is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin. (Courtesy Pinches Tacos) A new taco truck called Pinches Tacos opened on East 7th Street next to Revival Coffee. Pinches serves quesa birria, Mexican street tacos and more. The truck is family-run by the Serratos, who come from generations of taco experience. The craft of Mexican cuisine was first introduced into the family by Mario Serratos Jr.’s grandfather and has since been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Pinches opened Oct. 3 and is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

