Read full article on original website
Related
7 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto
The Victory Tap held a soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened or are coming soon to the Pflugerville and Hutto areas. The following non-comprehensive list includes eateries, a bar and a department store. NOW OPEN. Junk removal franchise...
Snapology of Leander now offering STEM, robotics, LEGO classes for children of various ages
Snapology of Leander is a mobile-based franchise serving children of various ages in multiple areas of Williamson County. (Courtesy Pexels) Snapology of Leander, a mobile-based kids enrichment franchise that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts, launched in Williamson County during the first week of October. Instructors...
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department to host day camps during holiday break
The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department offers a plethora of youth programming year round. (Community Impact staff) With Georgetown ISD campuses closing for the holiday break Dec. 19-Jan. 3, the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a variety of day camps for students to attend while out of school.
Frosties now serving up daiquiris to go in Hutto
Frosties held its grand opening Dec. 5. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) After facing several delays, locally owned restaurant Frosties officially opened for business Dec. 5 at 117 East St., Ste. 150, Hutto. Frosties specializes in frozen daiquiris, which customers can take to go or enjoy at the restaurant's indoor seating and patio area. 512-642-6237. www.facebook.com/frosties2go.
Southpaws Playschool, locally owned dog day care, celebrates 2 decades in Austin
Southpaws Playschool is free range, meaning dogs are not kept in kennels but able to play throughout the day. (Courtesy Southpaws Playschool) Southpaws Playschool celebrated its 20th anniversary at the end of November. In 2002, local owners Tim Smith and Sonya Wilson quit their jobs to open up a dog...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
fox7austin.com
Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023
Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock
Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
3 developments bringing over 2,400 housing units to Round Rock
One development approved Nov. 3 at the corner of University Boulevard and CR 118 will bring up to 1,550 units to a 31.72-acre property. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) More than 2,400 housing units have been approved at recent Round Rock City Council meetings. Housing developments that went before council for zoning...
Austin's Avery Ranch Golf Club fire causes cart barn building to collapse
Austin Fire Department posted that the course's cart barn was "heavily involved."
Rollo Insurance now offering variety of coverage options out of Round Rock office
Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. Rollo Insurance offers a variety of insurance options for homeowners, auto, business and commercial insurance, life insurance, auto insurance and farm insurance. 979-774-2800. www.rolloinsurance.com.
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Austin City Hall notebook: Council opens up corridors, commercial zones for more housing development
East Austin's Springdale Road is one of the dozens of stretches of roadway city officials have targeted for denser development. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) City Council wrapped up a two-day meeting Dec. 2 with key votes on new city development rules, putting a cap on a yearlong effort to pass agreed-upon housing policy updates before several officials leave office.
Dark days: Austin’s earliest sunset of the year is here
5:30 p.m. is the earliest the sun sets each year in Austin.
Design for downtown Georgetown parking garage continues to develop
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) An updated design for the Georgetown Tamiro Plaza parking garage was presented to City Council on Nov. 22. The redesign followed feedback received during an October City Council meeting as...
AISD superintendent search continues; interim projected to be named in December
The Austin ISD board of trustees met Dec. 1 for an information session and special meeting. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) At a Dec. 1 meeting, staff and the Austin ISD board of trustees—including the three newly elected members—reaffirmed plans to name a new permanent superintendent by summer 2023 and a new interim superintendent in December.
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
Pinches Tacos now open in East Central Austin
Pinches Tacos is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin. (Courtesy Pinches Tacos) A new taco truck called Pinches Tacos opened on East 7th Street next to Revival Coffee. Pinches serves quesa birria, Mexican street tacos and more. The truck is family-run by the Serratos, who come from generations of taco experience. The craft of Mexican cuisine was first introduced into the family by Mario Serratos Jr.’s grandfather and has since been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Pinches opened Oct. 3 and is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0