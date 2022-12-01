Read full article on original website
Upstate children’s museum to hold World WONDERLand event
The Children's Museum of the Upstate is set to host a cultural winter event called 'Winter WONDERLand', celebrating a variety of holiday traditions around the world at both Upstate museum locations.
FOX Carolina
Community brightens up holiday season for children in Upstate hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, family, friends, first responders, and strangers gathered outside Prisma Health Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer. “The hospital at night can be a really lonely place,” said Cathy Stevens. Stevens’ Daughter Halle has spent many nights in that hospital with...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing child in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
FOX Carolina
Person in custody after SWAT called to home in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The SWAT Team has been called to the scene of an incident after gunshots were fired early Monday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 5 a.m., dispatch received reports of someone firing gunshots at 18 Mayo Drive and as...
WYFF4.com
Residents in part of Greenville County asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents in a part of Greenville County are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning as deputies investigate shots fired. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it got reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Mayo Drive in the county. When...
FOX Carolina
SWAT Team Called to Mayo Drive in Greenville County
Library board votes to move section of parenting books. Joshua Meeks, a 16-year-old high school student and football player, was shot and killed in January 2019. Man attacks coworkers after being fired from Upstate restaurant, police say. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Gary Lamar Brown “started threatening and scaring the...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office accepting gift donations for area kids ages 5-18 in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is putting on its holiday gift drive this weekend, Dec. 2-4, 2022, at the Walmart on Hendersonville Road in Asheville. Each year, the sheriff's office holds the gift drive to benefit children in area schools whose families need extra support...
52nd Annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center
The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
FOX Carolina
Drugs seized in Buncombe County
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
wpde.com
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
Trial to begin for murder suspect in Upstate student’s death
The man accused of killing a Mauldin High School student in 2019 is set to appear in court on Monday.
Central welcomes visitors to Christmas Porch Tree Tour
CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA)- Christmas festivities are in full swing in the town of Central. 7 News is showing you a unique new event this year, the Christmas Porch Tree Tour. Residents of the town decorate a tree in their own festive way and display it on their porch, patio or front lawn. Local residents interested […]
thevalleyecho.com
The Holiday Season comes to town
The downtown streets were packed, Dec. 2 and 3, as revelers ushered in the Holiday Season with Holly Jolly and the Black Mountain Christmas Parade. The weekend festivities began Friday night, as crowds gathered along Cherry Street, Sutton Avenue and State Street while local merchants welcomed shoppers throughout the evening. The culmination came Saturday, when a merry procession spread Holiday cheer and candy to hundreds of eagerly awaiting onlookers.
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman charged in deadly stabbing of man in Spartanburg, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, is accused of fatally stabbing a man, according to an arrest warrant. The coroner said Narada Lamar Davis, 42, died after showing up at the hospital Saturday afternoon. Deputies said, with the help of Davis' family, Nadia Dawn...
