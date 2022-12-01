Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
L.A. Weekly
Eliza Spear Digs the Chicks
Wide Open Spaces (Monument) Eliza Spear Digs the Chicks: Singer and songwriter Eliza Spear told us about her love for a Chicks gem. Eliza Spear: My favorite album has to be Wide Open Spaces by the Chicks. My mom and I used to blast that record any second we could....
John Travolta Remembers ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley: ‘Most Special’
Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
