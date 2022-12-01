Read full article on original website
LSU football: Who's in? Who's out? Tracking Brian Kelly, Tigers' transfer portal activity
BATON ROUGE – Brian Kelly sees the transfer portal as a coin. There are two sides: It can be helpful, but also can be hurtful. "I think it's one of the areas that can really get you in trouble, or really can get you out of trouble," LSU football's coach said. "... I think when you go into the transfer portal, you better know what you're getting."
LSU women's basketball at Tulane: Live updates
Last time out on Tuesday, LSU played an instate foe and Southeastern Louisiana "exposed" some things as Kim Mulkey's struggled for much of the night in the 63-55 victory. The No. 11 Tigers (8-0) now hit the road in their first true road of the season to take on Tulane at Fogelman Arena Sunday (4 p.m., ESPN+).
LSU football to face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The game will be played on Jan. 2 (noon, ABC) at at Camping World Stadium. It will be the first matchup between the two teams. The No. 17 Tigers (9-4) lost to No. 1 Georgia...
If LSU football's Garrett Nussmeier seeks a transfer, Tennessee should take a peek | Toppmeyer
Atlanta – Coaches in the market for a transfer quarterback should have watched the second half of Saturday's SEC Championship with interest. With each deep ball that penetrated Georgia’s usually ironclad but suddenly vulnerable secondary, LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier polished his résumé. His sizzling relief performance served as a bright spot in No. 14 LSU's 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship.
LSU football gets smoked by Georgia, dashing SEC title hopes
ATLANTA - LSU football in 2022 is many things, but SEC champion is not one of them. The Tigers lost that opportunity on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, falling to the Bulldogs 50-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 14 LSU (9-4) got off to a solid start, forcing a three-and-out on...
LSU football grades: Guess who received the F in Tigers' SEC Championship Game loss
ATLANTA - No. 14 LSU football got blown out by No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, 50-30. The Tigers (9-4) were in position to score the game's first points, but Damian Ramos' blocked field goal attempt was recovered and returned for a Georgia touchdown. LSU answered back with a touchdown of its own, but the Bulldogs (13-0) went on a 28-3 run to end the half with a 35-10 lead.
LHSAA 2022 Prep Classic: How to purchase tickets for state championship games
New Orleans will welcome 16 high school football teams from across Louisiana for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Prep Classic state championship series to be played inside the Caesars Superdome from Thursday through Saturday. Supporters for all those 16 teams can now buy tickets from the LHSAA website, directly...
LSU football score vs. Georgia: Live updates from the SEC Championship Game
ATLANTA – LSU football will try to score its third SEC title in 11 years when it faces No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS). No. 14 LSU (9-3) is attempting to bounce back from a 38-23 upset loss at...
Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales
Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
Boucherie and Balloon Festival returns to Sorrento after more than decade
The Sorrento Lions Club's 2022 Boucherie and Balloon Festival returned to its Sorrento location along Airline Highway after more than decade. The festival, which was last held in Sorrento in 2010, included both crackling and jambalaya cookoffs. Finalists in the crackling cookoff included Joel Mayer, Jimmy Bercegeay, Jacob Mayer, Rick...
Pileup crash involves 12 vehicles, 22 patients; some minor injuries reported
The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department reported minor injuries for some of the 22 patients involved in a pileup crash on Airline Highway about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3. According to a social media post, firefighters said the crash happened when dense fog was in the area around the Ascension Parish town.
