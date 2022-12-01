ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mount Vernon winners headed to Knox Spelling Bee

MOUNT VERNON – Three students from Mount Vernon Middle School are headed to the 2023 Knox County Spelling Bee next month. Sixth-grader Naomi McFarlane, seventh-grader Noah Corrigan and eighth-grader Jonathan Green won their recent grade-level competitions.
East Knox, Loudonville players earn Division VI All-Ohio recognition

OLIVESBURG — Defensive lineman Owen Barker and offensive lineman Mason Ringler repeated as first-team All-Ohioans and the Crestview duo had plenty of company. Seven Cougars were recognized for their achievements when the Division VI All-Ohio team was announced Monday.
Danville LB Lyons headlines Division VII All-Ohio team

DANVILLE — He was the heart and soul of Danville’s defense and Levi Lyons is among the best in Ohio. A linebacker, Lyons was selected the Defensive Player of the Year when the Division VII All-Ohio team was announced Monday. He was one of five Blue Devils recognized by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Clay earns narrow win over Madison Comprehensive

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Clay nipped Madison Comprehensive 73-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Madison Comprehensive and Clay played in a 70-60 game on December 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Rohler, Yellow Jackets stun Ashland

ASHLAND — If Hudson Rohler is dreaming, don’t wake him up. Mount Vernon’s 6-foot-1 senior sharp-shooter connected on a long 3-pointer as time expired in overtime Friday to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 74-72 win over Ashland at Arrow Arena in the Ohio Cardinal Conference opener for both teams.
East Knox tops Fredericktown

Saddled up and ready to go, East Knox spurred past Fredericktown 43-33 at Fredericktown High on December 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

