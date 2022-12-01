Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Here's the tenuous thread connecting Knox County to a ‘Jack the Ripper’ suspect
MOUNT VRNON -- Everything is connected. It’s a good thing to remember when life gets tough and you feel isolated by its difficulties. No matter how remote one may feel, there’s not that great a distance between any individual and everything else going on in the world. As...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon winners headed to Knox Spelling Bee
MOUNT VERNON – Three students from Mount Vernon Middle School are headed to the 2023 Knox County Spelling Bee next month. Sixth-grader Naomi McFarlane, seventh-grader Noah Corrigan and eighth-grader Jonathan Green won their recent grade-level competitions.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Dec. 3-4
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
Knox Pages
East Knox, Loudonville players earn Division VI All-Ohio recognition
OLIVESBURG — Defensive lineman Owen Barker and offensive lineman Mason Ringler repeated as first-team All-Ohioans and the Crestview duo had plenty of company. Seven Cougars were recognized for their achievements when the Division VI All-Ohio team was announced Monday.
Knox Pages
Danville LB Lyons headlines Division VII All-Ohio team
DANVILLE — He was the heart and soul of Danville’s defense and Levi Lyons is among the best in Ohio. A linebacker, Lyons was selected the Defensive Player of the Year when the Division VII All-Ohio team was announced Monday. He was one of five Blue Devils recognized by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Knox Pages
Clay earns narrow win over Madison Comprehensive
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Clay nipped Madison Comprehensive 73-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Madison Comprehensive and Clay played in a 70-60 game on December 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Rohler, Yellow Jackets stun Ashland
ASHLAND — If Hudson Rohler is dreaming, don’t wake him up. Mount Vernon’s 6-foot-1 senior sharp-shooter connected on a long 3-pointer as time expired in overtime Friday to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 74-72 win over Ashland at Arrow Arena in the Ohio Cardinal Conference opener for both teams.
Knox Pages
East Knox tops Fredericktown
Saddled up and ready to go, East Knox spurred past Fredericktown 43-33 at Fredericktown High on December 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0