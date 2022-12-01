Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Takes Miami by Storm With a Honey Wheat Barbie Half-Up
Like her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé has undergone a honey wheat blonde hair transformation and it’s giving early ’00s all over again — but in the most updated way. Spotted at Art Basel Miami, Khlo sports a half-up half-down hairstyle in the most flattering shade of mid-brown blonde. Taking to Instagram with the caption, “Miami is always a good idea.” Her hair moment mirrors the same sentiment. The look was crafted by master stylist Chris Appleton, who served the star with the most voluminous and bounciest body waves we’ve ever seen for her. Khloé’s hair moment is ultra-fem, so to add a bit of contrast to the hair, she opted for a black bodysuit and faded black denim jeans with oversized hoops and an XXL manicure.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Enters Her Villian Era in Tiny Crop Top and Honey Blonde Hair
Now that her divorce with Ye is finalized, Kim Kardashian is taking no prisoners. The reality TV star is hard launching her villian era as the mogul flaunted her enviable figure all weekend long at Art Basel Miami. After wearing a barely there bandeau, Kardashian showed off her tiny waist...
Hypebae
Why Kim Kardashian Reportedly Insisted Ye Pay Her Child Support
Kim Kardashian is one of the wealthiest women in America and while she’s financially well off, she reportedly felt it was crucial her ex Ye aka Kanye West pay her child support to prove he is “serious about co-parenting” their four children, according to The Sun. The...
Hypebae
After Stealing Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Best Advice for Dating Men Like Him
Almost one year after Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson fathered another woman’s child, Kardashian kept it on brand with another piece of cryptic advice on love. Unfortunately, social media doesn’t seem to think she’s the best source. “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone...
Hypebae
Elon Musk Responds to Ye Calling Him a "Half-Chinese Genetic Hybrid"
Following Kanye West‘s second ban from Twitter, the controversial rapper took to another social media platform to share his unhinged thoughts about billionaire Elon Musk. Sharing (or, oversharing rather) on Instagram, West began “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?” The rapper continued, “Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model, and we have an Elon. I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck …”
Hypebae
Vanessa Hudgens' Scorpion Queen Updo Is Goth-Glam Excellence
2022 has served garage-glam goth elegance on all beauty fronts for hair, makeup and nails. As Jenna Ortega‘s makeup in Wednesday is currently trending, we have Vanessa Hudgens keeping up the spirit with a complex, braided/twisted updo that serves dark sartorial elegance. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Sami Knight styled Hudgens’...
Hypebae
Florence Pugh Shows Us How to Confidently Rock a ‘60s Flipped Bob
Florence Pugh is one of the UK girlies that knows her stuff when it comes to hair and makeup. Her red carpet style wins her all ten’s across the board and her latest flipped retro bob cements our sentiments. Spotted at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, pugh gave...
Hypebae
Maison Margiela and Reebok Announce the Classic Leather Tabi Nylon
Maison Margiela and Reebok have announced the next iteration of their collaborative sneaker partnership, once again combining their signature markers to create something arguably even more iconic. The latest silhouette to be given a Margiela makeover is Reebok’s Classic Leather Nylon, now dubbed the Classic Leather Tabi Nylon. Available in...
Hypebae
Cardi B Says She Was Paid $1M USD to Perform at Art Basel Miami
In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B shared that she was paid $1 million USD to perform a 35-minute set at Art Basel Miami. The rapper took to Twitter to say she was invited to the weekend-long event, which took place from December 2 to 4 throughout the city. “I got paid 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers’ event,” she wrote, further noting that the event was “for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.” She concluded her message, “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER.”
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
Hypebae
INTERVIEW: The Rise and Rise of House of Sunny
The lily-pad motif, the three perfectly shaped cut-outs on the back, and the stretchy, ever-forgiving silhouette. Yes, it’s the House of Sunny Hockney dress, arguably one of the most desirable dresses of the 21st century. The single silhouette has transcended colorways, seasons and countries, as the brand continues to be one of Gen Z’s most-loved wardrobe staples.
